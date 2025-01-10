EP Biocomposites Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.68
1.18
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.88
6.73
0.82
0.34
Net Worth
9.56
8.41
2
0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
1.8
1.28
4.11
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
11.36
9.69
6.12
0.39
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.33
0.41
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.62
7.17
5.55
0.24
Inventories
1.03
1.02
1.18
0.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9
5.86
7.1
0.65
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.29
2.32
0.43
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-2.94
-1.18
-2.2
-0.64
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.76
-0.85
-0.96
-0.3
Cash
1.27
2.19
0.16
0.15
Total Assets
11.37
9.69
6.12
0.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.