EP Biocomposites Ltd Balance Sheet

205
(-1.39%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.68

1.68

1.18

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.88

6.73

0.82

0.34

Net Worth

9.56

8.41

2

0.39

Minority Interest

Debt

1.8

1.28

4.11

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

11.36

9.69

6.12

0.39

Fixed Assets

0.47

0.33

0.41

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.62

7.17

5.55

0.24

Inventories

1.03

1.02

1.18

0.45

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9

5.86

7.1

0.65

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.29

2.32

0.43

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-2.94

-1.18

-2.2

-0.64

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.76

-0.85

-0.96

-0.3

Cash

1.27

2.19

0.16

0.15

Total Assets

11.37

9.69

6.12

0.39

