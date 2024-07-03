iifl-logo-icon 1
EP Biocomposites Ltd Share Price

202.5
(-10.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open210.25
  • Day's High216
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close225
  • Day's Low202.5
  • 52 Wk Low 122
  • Turnover (lac)77.96
  • P/E32.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.87
  • EPS6.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.05
  • Div. Yield0
EP Biocomposites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

210.25

Prev. Close

225

Turnover(Lac.)

77.96

Day's High

216

Day's Low

202.5

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

122

Book Value

56.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.05

P/E

32.89

EPS

6.84

Divi. Yield

0

EP Biocomposites Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

EP Biocomposites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EP Biocomposites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.08%

Non-Promoter- 29.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EP Biocomposites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.68

1.68

1.18

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.88

6.73

0.82

0.34

Net Worth

9.56

8.41

2

0.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

EP Biocomposites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EP Biocomposites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajkumar Kamat

Director

Leena Kamat

Director

Shreyas Nadkarni

Independent Director

Nitin A Kunkolienker

Independent Director

Dinesh Shenoy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EP Biocomposites Ltd

Summary

EP Biocomposites Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on January 17, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Goa. Further, pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated August 31, 2021, the Company took over the running business of M/s. OM Ventures, a proprietorship concern through one of its Promoter Leena Kamat. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of fibre reinforced polymer products, allied products and providing of bio toilet Solutions.The Company is involved in manufacturing and supplying of a vast portfolio of products and services for a cleaner and greener planet which includes Fibre Glass doors and allied products, Bio Digester Toilets with DRDO technology and actively contributing to wastewater recycling through its solution in Sewage Treatment Plants (STP)and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP). It has supplied more than 2,00,000 FRP doors thereby saving more than thousands of trees and 2500 Bio Toilets to household helping reduction to open defection thereby contributing to clean and green surroundings. It has become leaders for FRP Doors in Goa, North Karnataka and Kokan. Presently, it is recycling 1 Million litres of waste everyday for leading Hotels, Industries and Housing Company.The Company focus on giving sanitation solutions to those who do not have access to toilets, as well as to those who have toilets but face trouble treating and managing the waste through septic tanks. It provide sanitation infrastructure and human waste management
Company FAQs

What is the EP Biocomposites Ltd share price today?

The EP Biocomposites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹202.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of EP Biocomposites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EP Biocomposites Ltd is ₹34.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of EP Biocomposites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of EP Biocomposites Ltd is 32.89 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of EP Biocomposites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EP Biocomposites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EP Biocomposites Ltd is ₹122 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of EP Biocomposites Ltd?

EP Biocomposites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.17%, 1 Year at 21.52%, 6 Month at 49.25%, 3 Month at 25.70% and 1 Month at 33.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of EP Biocomposites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of EP Biocomposites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR EP Biocomposites Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

