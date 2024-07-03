Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹210.25
Prev. Close₹225
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.96
Day's High₹216
Day's Low₹202.5
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹122
Book Value₹56.87
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.05
P/E32.89
EPS6.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.68
1.68
1.18
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.88
6.73
0.82
0.34
Net Worth
9.56
8.41
2
0.39
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajkumar Kamat
Director
Leena Kamat
Director
Shreyas Nadkarni
Independent Director
Nitin A Kunkolienker
Independent Director
Dinesh Shenoy
Reports by EP Biocomposites Ltd
Summary
EP Biocomposites Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on January 17, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Goa. Further, pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated August 31, 2021, the Company took over the running business of M/s. OM Ventures, a proprietorship concern through one of its Promoter Leena Kamat. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of fibre reinforced polymer products, allied products and providing of bio toilet Solutions.The Company is involved in manufacturing and supplying of a vast portfolio of products and services for a cleaner and greener planet which includes Fibre Glass doors and allied products, Bio Digester Toilets with DRDO technology and actively contributing to wastewater recycling through its solution in Sewage Treatment Plants (STP)and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP). It has supplied more than 2,00,000 FRP doors thereby saving more than thousands of trees and 2500 Bio Toilets to household helping reduction to open defection thereby contributing to clean and green surroundings. It has become leaders for FRP Doors in Goa, North Karnataka and Kokan. Presently, it is recycling 1 Million litres of waste everyday for leading Hotels, Industries and Housing Company.The Company focus on giving sanitation solutions to those who do not have access to toilets, as well as to those who have toilets but face trouble treating and managing the waste through septic tanks. It provide sanitation infrastructure and human waste management
The EP Biocomposites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹202.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EP Biocomposites Ltd is ₹34.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of EP Biocomposites Ltd is 32.89 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EP Biocomposites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EP Biocomposites Ltd is ₹122 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
EP Biocomposites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 10.17%, 1 Year at 21.52%, 6 Month at 49.25%, 3 Month at 25.70% and 1 Month at 33.18%.
