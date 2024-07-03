EP Biocomposites Ltd Summary

EP Biocomposites Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company on January 17, 2020 with the Registrar of Companies, Goa. Further, pursuant to Business Takeover Agreement dated August 31, 2021, the Company took over the running business of M/s. OM Ventures, a proprietorship concern through one of its Promoter Leena Kamat. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of fibre reinforced polymer products, allied products and providing of bio toilet Solutions.The Company is involved in manufacturing and supplying of a vast portfolio of products and services for a cleaner and greener planet which includes Fibre Glass doors and allied products, Bio Digester Toilets with DRDO technology and actively contributing to wastewater recycling through its solution in Sewage Treatment Plants (STP)and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP). It has supplied more than 2,00,000 FRP doors thereby saving more than thousands of trees and 2500 Bio Toilets to household helping reduction to open defection thereby contributing to clean and green surroundings. It has become leaders for FRP Doors in Goa, North Karnataka and Kokan. Presently, it is recycling 1 Million litres of waste everyday for leading Hotels, Industries and Housing Company.The Company focus on giving sanitation solutions to those who do not have access to toilets, as well as to those who have toilets but face trouble treating and managing the waste through septic tanks. It provide sanitation infrastructure and human waste management solutions and services, involving innovative and simple bio-digester technology licensed from Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Industry Interface and Technology Management, operating under the aegis of DRDO, Ministry of Defense, Government of India. The anaerobic bio-digester technology helps users manage waste onsite, without depending on expensive and energy-consuming sewage infrastructure.