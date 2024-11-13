EP Biocomposites Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Consideration of financial results with the Auditors Report Financial results for the year ended 31 March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)