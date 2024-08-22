iifl-logo-icon 1
EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

1,396.15
(81546.20%)
Aug 22, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

8.57

8.57

8.57

8.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.61

-27.38

-14.06

-12.99

Net Worth

-19.04

-18.81

-5.49

-4.42

Minority Interest

Debt

22.63

22.34

22.14

21.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.59

3.53

16.65

17.49

Fixed Assets

1.75

1.81

14.78

15.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.44

0.68

1.67

1.83

Inventories

0.67

0.67

1.65

1.87

Inventory Days

0

1,102.1

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.02

0.17

0.04

Debtor Days

0

32.89

Other Current Assets

2.45

1.8

4.84

1.71

Sundry Creditors

-1.26

-1.36

-0.99

-0.99

Creditor Days

0

2,237.11

Other Current Liabilities

-0.43

-0.45

-4

-0.8

Cash

0.28

0.92

0.08

0.07

Total Assets

3.59

3.53

16.65

17.49

