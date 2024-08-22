EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
8.57
8.57
8.57
8.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.61
-27.38
-14.06
-12.99
Net Worth
-19.04
-18.81
-5.49
-4.42
Minority Interest
Debt
22.63
22.34
22.14
21.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.59
3.53
16.65
17.49
Fixed Assets
1.75
1.81
14.78
15.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.44
0.68
1.67
1.83
Inventories
0.67
0.67
1.65
1.87
Inventory Days
0
1,102.1
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.02
0.17
0.04
Debtor Days
0
32.89
Other Current Assets
2.45
1.8
4.84
1.71
Sundry Creditors
-1.26
-1.36
-0.99
-0.99
Creditor Days
0
2,237.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.43
-0.45
-4
-0.8
Cash
0.28
0.92
0.08
0.07
Total Assets
3.59
3.53
16.65
17.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.