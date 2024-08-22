Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.99
As % of sales
0
447.9
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.07
As % of sales
0
34.45
Other costs
-0.15
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
76.33
Operating profit
-0.17
-1.01
OPM
0
-458.7
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
Interest expense
0
-4.55
Other income
0
2.02
Profit before tax
-0.22
-3.61
Taxes
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.22
-3.61
Exceptional items
0
-10.41
Net profit
-0.22
-14.02
yoy growth (%)
-98.37
NPM
0
-6,322.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.