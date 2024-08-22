iifl-logo-icon 1
EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,396.15
(81546.20%)
Aug 22, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.99

As % of sales

0

447.9

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.07

As % of sales

0

34.45

Other costs

-0.15

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

76.33

Operating profit

-0.17

-1.01

OPM

0

-458.7

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

Interest expense

0

-4.55

Other income

0

2.02

Profit before tax

-0.22

-3.61

Taxes

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

-3.61

Exceptional items

0

-10.41

Net profit

-0.22

-14.02

yoy growth (%)

-98.37

NPM

0

-6,322.09

