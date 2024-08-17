Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,420
Prev. Close₹1.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.6
Day's High₹1,420
Day's Low₹1,394.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-22.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,199.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
8.57
8.57
8.57
8.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-27.61
-27.38
-14.06
-12.99
Net Worth
-19.04
-18.81
-5.49
-4.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
Raw materials
0
-0.99
As % of sales
0
447.9
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.22
-3.61
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
Op profit growth
-82.56
EBIT growth
-124.15
Net profit growth
-98.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
P K Mahajan
Additional Director
Subhash Kumar
Additional Director
Indresh Bala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Nov.82 as a private limited company, Enzymes Pharmaceuticals & Industrial Chemicals (EPIC) was converted into a public limited company in Nov.92. The promoters were Ratanshaw Elavia and K N Nikorawalla. EPIC manufactures agricultural and industrial chemicals, weedicides, herbicides, etc.In Jun.93, EPIC made its initial public offer at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 5 cr. The issue was to part-finance a project to manufacture herbicides -- ethofumesate and glyphosate. The installed capacities were 150 tpa and 1000 tpa respectively. The company entered into a technical and financial collaboration with Feinchemi Schwebda. The cost of the project was Rs 7.95 cr.EPIC has set up a plant at Patalganga to produce 500 tpa of diethyl thiophosphoryl chloride, an intermediate for manufacturing insecticides. The company has also diversified into the manufacture of bulk drugs. The company is having its manufacturing facilities for intermediates at factory site at Lohop.
