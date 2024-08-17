Summary

Incorporated in Nov.82 as a private limited company, Enzymes Pharmaceuticals & Industrial Chemicals (EPIC) was converted into a public limited company in Nov.92. The promoters were Ratanshaw Elavia and K N Nikorawalla. EPIC manufactures agricultural and industrial chemicals, weedicides, herbicides, etc.In Jun.93, EPIC made its initial public offer at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 5 cr. The issue was to part-finance a project to manufacture herbicides -- ethofumesate and glyphosate. The installed capacities were 150 tpa and 1000 tpa respectively. The company entered into a technical and financial collaboration with Feinchemi Schwebda. The cost of the project was Rs 7.95 cr.EPIC has set up a plant at Patalganga to produce 500 tpa of diethyl thiophosphoryl chloride, an intermediate for manufacturing insecticides. The company has also diversified into the manufacture of bulk drugs. The company is having its manufacturing facilities for intermediates at factory site at Lohop.

