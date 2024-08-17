iifl-logo-icon 1
EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Share Price

1,396.15
(81546.20%)
Aug 22, 2024|09:24:00 AM

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,420

Prev. Close

1.71

Turnover(Lac.)

11.6

Day's High

1,420

Day's Low

1,394.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-22.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,199.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:09 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.22%

Non-Promoter- 72.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

8.57

8.57

8.57

8.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-27.61

-27.38

-14.06

-12.99

Net Worth

-19.04

-18.81

-5.49

-4.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

Raw materials

0

-0.99

As % of sales

0

447.9

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.22

-3.61

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

Op profit growth

-82.56

EBIT growth

-124.15

Net profit growth

-98.37

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

P K Mahajan

Additional Director

Subhash Kumar

Additional Director

Indresh Bala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Nov.82 as a private limited company, Enzymes Pharmaceuticals & Industrial Chemicals (EPIC) was converted into a public limited company in Nov.92. The promoters were Ratanshaw Elavia and K N Nikorawalla. EPIC manufactures agricultural and industrial chemicals, weedicides, herbicides, etc.In Jun.93, EPIC made its initial public offer at a premium of Rs 15, aggregating Rs 5 cr. The issue was to part-finance a project to manufacture herbicides -- ethofumesate and glyphosate. The installed capacities were 150 tpa and 1000 tpa respectively. The company entered into a technical and financial collaboration with Feinchemi Schwebda. The cost of the project was Rs 7.95 cr.EPIC has set up a plant at Patalganga to produce 500 tpa of diethyl thiophosphoryl chloride, an intermediate for manufacturing insecticides. The company has also diversified into the manufacture of bulk drugs. The company is having its manufacturing facilities for intermediates at factory site at Lohop.
