EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

EPIC Enzymes Pharma & Industrial Chemicals Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
EPIC ENZYMES PHARMACEUTICALS AND INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
The Company is part of the industry broadly known as agrochemical. The
agrochemical industry consists of various products in different segments
tike insecticides, fungicides, weedicides, herbicides, rodenticides. The
fortunes of agrochemical industries are directly linked to take off from
the farmers depending upon crop pattern under cultivation. Another factor,
which directly affects production and sale of agrochemicals, is monsoon and
distribution of rainfall throughout India. The other relevant factors
having bearing on the industry are environmental concern, government
agricultural policies, import and export restrictions for agriculture
produce.
During the last decade, the growth in the agriculture sector has been
consistently positive due to favorable monsoon and largely even
distribution of rainfall. The government has permitted private investment
in the agriculture sector in limited way and has also eased restrictions on
the marketing, transportation and exports of surplus food grains. The
aforesaid measures will have positive impact on the agrochemicals industry.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
The per capital consumption of agrochemicals in India is very low in
comparison the developed countries. There is vast potential for higher
consumption of agrochemical and growth in the industry. However a slow and
sure revolution is taking place in agriculture sector like use of high
yield seeds, improved techniques of harvesting, and larger area under
irrigation coverage, research and development on GM and biotechnology
agricultural produce. The global demand for agrochemical will be a great
opportunity for Indian agrochemical industry to capitalize upon and to
capture export market.
The Major threat to the agrochemical industry is dumping of chemicals by
China. Similarly, the introduction of patented molecules by multinationals
will have adverse effects on Indian agrochemical industry. The delay in
implementation of labour reforms by the government and non-upgradation of
technology by Indian agrochemical industry also posses threat in the coming
years.
SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:
Presently company is dealing in single segment of activity namely
agrochemical.
OUTLOOK:
The long-term outlook for the agrochemical industry is very encouraging as
country gears up to maintain its self sufficiency in food grains and
increasing cultivation of commercial crops.
The current year performance will depends upon the amicable Settlement with
State Bank of India.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Considering the size and nature of the business, presently adequate
internal controls systems are in place.
However, as and when company achieves growths and higher level of
operations, company will review the internal control system to match with
changed requirement.
The company has proper and adequate systems of internal controls to ensure
that all assets are safeguarded and protected against unauthorized use or
disposition and those transactions are authorized and recorded correctly.
THE FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:
The financial statements are in confirmation with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956 and applicable accounting standard recommended by the
institute of Chartered Accountants of India. The financial statement
reflects the genuine desire for the transparency and best judgment for the
estimate made on prudent and reasonable bases to correctly reflect the true
and fair affairs of the company.
The net loss during the year has been Rs.(17.61) Lacs in comparison to
Rs.(1402.83) Lacs loss in the previous year.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions
may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable
securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially
from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a
difference to the companys operations include settlement with State Bank
of India, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets,
changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments
within India and the countries in which the Conducts business and other
incidental factors.