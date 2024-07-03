Epsom Properties Ltd Summary

Epsom Properties Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Tamil Nadu Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Export Private Limited on March 04, 1987 as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company changed to Hulta Exports Private Limited on November 17, 1993. The name of the Company was again changed from Hulta Exports Private Limited to Hulta Exports Limited on February 10, 1995 on conversion into Public Limited Company on December 26, 1994 and subsequently changed to Hulta Pharmaceutical Export Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on March 06, 1995. The name of the Company again changed from Hulta Pharmaceutical Export Private Limited to Epsom Properties Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 11, 2007.Initially, the Company was carrying on the business of export of rough granite blocks. Thereafter, the Company obtained the approval from the Government of India for 100% Foreign Direct Investment to carry on the business of development of serviced plots and construction of residential and commercial premises, business centres and offices, development of townships, financing of housing development, to carry on the business of city and regional level urban infrastructure facilities including roads and bridges; to carry on the business of manufacturers and distributors of all kinds of building materials and act as consultants for all kinds of goods and services pertaining to the development of properties in India and abroad and to acquire, improve, manage, develop all rights in respect of leasehold and freehold rights or properties.