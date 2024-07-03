SectorConstruction
Open₹8.01
Prev. Close₹8.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.01
Day's Low₹8.01
52 Week's High₹11.21
52 Week's Low₹4.91
Book Value₹-1.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.45
7.45
7.45
7.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.73
-8.35
-8.03
-7.7
Net Worth
-1.28
-0.89
-0.57
-0.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.11
0
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.1
-0.08
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.21
-0.1
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0.01
-0.16
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
0
0
Op profit growth
9.83
186.39
-23.04
-16.47
EBIT growth
54.33
103.52
-14.65
-11.91
Net profit growth
54.33
103.52
-14.65
-11.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K Bhakthavatsala Reddy
Managing Director
Mallour Rajesh Kumar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ramesh Satagopan
Executive Director & CFO
Sanga Tejaswi
Independent Director
Sravana Sudhamsa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupal Pandey
Reports by Epsom Properties Ltd
Summary
Epsom Properties Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Tamil Nadu Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Export Private Limited on March 04, 1987 as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company changed to Hulta Exports Private Limited on November 17, 1993. The name of the Company was again changed from Hulta Exports Private Limited to Hulta Exports Limited on February 10, 1995 on conversion into Public Limited Company on December 26, 1994 and subsequently changed to Hulta Pharmaceutical Export Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on March 06, 1995. The name of the Company again changed from Hulta Pharmaceutical Export Private Limited to Epsom Properties Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 11, 2007.Initially, the Company was carrying on the business of export of rough granite blocks. Thereafter, the Company obtained the approval from the Government of India for 100% Foreign Direct Investment to carry on the business of development of serviced plots and construction of residential and commercial premises, business centres and offices, development of townships, financing of housing development, to carry on the business of city and regional level urban infrastructure facilities including roads and bridges; to carry on the business of manufacturers and distributors of all kinds of building materials and act as consultants for all kinds of goods and services pertaining to the dev
Read More
The Epsom Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epsom Properties Ltd is ₹5.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Epsom Properties Ltd is 0 and -4.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epsom Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epsom Properties Ltd is ₹4.91 and ₹11.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Epsom Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.31%, 3 Years at 16.32%, 1 Year at 55.23%, 6 Month at 10.94%, 3 Month at 17.62% and 1 Month at -3.14%.
