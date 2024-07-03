iifl-logo-icon 1
Epsom Properties Ltd Share Price

8.01
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.01
  • Day's High8.01
  • 52 Wk High11.21
  • Prev. Close8.01
  • Day's Low8.01
  • 52 Wk Low 4.91
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Epsom Properties Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Epsom Properties Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Epsom Properties Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.31%

Foreign: 56.31%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1.07%

Institutions: 1.07%

Non-Institutions: 42.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Epsom Properties Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.45

7.45

7.45

7.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.73

-8.35

-8.03

-7.7

Net Worth

-1.28

-0.89

-0.57

-0.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.11

0

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.1

-0.08

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.32

-0.21

-0.1

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

0.01

-0.16

-0.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

0

0

Op profit growth

9.83

186.39

-23.04

-16.47

EBIT growth

54.33

103.52

-14.65

-11.91

Net profit growth

54.33

103.52

-14.65

-11.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Epsom Properties Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Epsom Properties Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K Bhakthavatsala Reddy

Managing Director

Mallour Rajesh Kumar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ramesh Satagopan

Executive Director & CFO

Sanga Tejaswi

Independent Director

Sravana Sudhamsa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupal Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Epsom Properties Ltd

Summary

Epsom Properties Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Tamil Nadu Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Export Private Limited on March 04, 1987 as a Private Limited Company. The name of the Company changed to Hulta Exports Private Limited on November 17, 1993. The name of the Company was again changed from Hulta Exports Private Limited to Hulta Exports Limited on February 10, 1995 on conversion into Public Limited Company on December 26, 1994 and subsequently changed to Hulta Pharmaceutical Export Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on March 06, 1995. The name of the Company again changed from Hulta Pharmaceutical Export Private Limited to Epsom Properties Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies on May 11, 2007.Initially, the Company was carrying on the business of export of rough granite blocks. Thereafter, the Company obtained the approval from the Government of India for 100% Foreign Direct Investment to carry on the business of development of serviced plots and construction of residential and commercial premises, business centres and offices, development of townships, financing of housing development, to carry on the business of city and regional level urban infrastructure facilities including roads and bridges; to carry on the business of manufacturers and distributors of all kinds of building materials and act as consultants for all kinds of goods and services pertaining to the dev
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Epsom Properties Ltd share price today?

The Epsom Properties Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Epsom Properties Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Epsom Properties Ltd is ₹5.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Epsom Properties Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Epsom Properties Ltd is 0 and -4.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Epsom Properties Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Epsom Properties Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Epsom Properties Ltd is ₹4.91 and ₹11.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Epsom Properties Ltd?

Epsom Properties Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.31%, 3 Years at 16.32%, 1 Year at 55.23%, 6 Month at 10.94%, 3 Month at 17.62% and 1 Month at -3.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Epsom Properties Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Epsom Properties Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.32 %
Institutions - 1.07 %
Public - 42.61 %

