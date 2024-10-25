iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Epsom Properties Ltd Board Meeting

7.51
(-4.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Epsom Properties CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financials for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. As per attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financials for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As already informed vide our letter dated 5th August, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A of Part A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company met today and the Meeting commenced at 3.45 PM and concluded at 5.15 PM and inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (prepared as per IND AS). A copy of the unaudited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company together with Limited Review Report with modified opinion are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Intimation of audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revision in Audited Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Board of the Directors of Epsom Properties Limited will meet on 30.01.2024 for Consideration of Unaudited Financials Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting to transact the following Business: 1.Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financials for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2.Acceptance of Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)

Epsom Properties: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Epsom Properties Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.