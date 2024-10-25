|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financials for the Second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. As per attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financials for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. As already informed vide our letter dated 5th August, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Para A of Part A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company met today and the Meeting commenced at 3.45 PM and concluded at 5.15 PM and inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (prepared as per IND AS). A copy of the unaudited Financial Results duly recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company together with Limited Review Report with modified opinion are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials for the Fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31.03.2024. Intimation of audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revision in Audited Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|EPSOM PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that Board of the Directors of Epsom Properties Limited will meet on 30.01.2024 for Consideration of Unaudited Financials Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting to transact the following Business: 1.Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financials for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2.Acceptance of Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.01.2024)
