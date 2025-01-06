Epsom Properties Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.32
-0.21
-0.1
-0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
0.01
-0.16
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.3
-0.2
-0.26
-0.24
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.3
-0.2
-0.26
-0.24
Equity raised
-15.4
-14.97
-14.65
-14.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.91
0.35
0.07
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.8
-14.83
-14.85
-14.54
