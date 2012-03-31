iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Epsom Properties Ltd Management Discussions

7.52
(-1.05%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Epsom Properties Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

EPSOM PROPERTIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 1. Operations: The total income for the financial year ending on 31/03/2012 stands Rs.10.27 lakhs as against Rs.6.14 lakhs for the financial year ending on 31/03/2011 thereby recording an increase of 67.26% over the previous financial year; that the total expenditure has declined from Rs. 20.11 lakhs for the financial year ending on 31/03/2011 to Rs. 15.29 lakhs for the financial year ending on 31/03/2012 thereby registering a decrease of 23.97% over the previous financial year and that the net loss of the Company has come down to Rs. 5.03 lakhs for the financial year ending on 31/03/2012 from Rs. 13.97 lakhs in the previous financial year ending on 31/03/2011 thereby registering a decrease of 63.99% over the previous financial year. 2. Outlook: The Outlook for the Company looks bright. 3. Deployment of proceeds of preferential issue:- The Company has kept the funds received from the promoters through preferential issue in fixed deposit with the IDBI Bank Limited and would be deployed solely for long term and short tam working capital requirements. 4. Opportunities, challenges, risks and concerns: The Company is in the process of strengthening the risk management framework and taking cost control and cost reduction measures to mitigate any adverse impact on the operations. Hardening of interest rates, fixed competition, fluctuating foreign currency are challenges thrown open to the industry. Nevertheless, the Directors are confident of converting the challenges into opportunities with the experience gained over a period of time. Unfavourable factors such as economic slow down, inflationary pressure and spiraling of input cost and other external factors can affect the productivity of the Company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.