Epsom Properties Ltd AGM

8.29
(4.94%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:36:00 AM

Epsom Properties CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Jul 202419 Jun 2024
AGM 13/07/2024 1) The 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 will be held on 13th July , 2024 at 3:00 PM IST through Video Conferencing(VC). 2) The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday, 7th July, 2024 to Saturday, 13th July,2024 (both days inclusive) for the 37th AGM. 3) The Company has fixed 6th July , 2024 (Saturday) as cut off date to record the entitlement of the shareholders to cast their votes. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Sunday 7th July , 2024 to Saturday , 13th July, 2024 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of 37th AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024) Intimation of audited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Proceedings of 37th Annual General Meeting held on 13.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024) The Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the Annual General Meeting held for FY 2023-24 on 13th July, 2024 at 3.00pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)

