Your Board of Directors are pleased to present the Companies 37th Annual Report and the Companys Audited Financial Statements or the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS- AT A GLANCE Overall Performance of your Company:

The Financial Year 2023-24 had been fortunate for the Company as your Company has shown an exceptional performance during the year under review.

The Net Profit of your Company has increased toRs.2.32 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2023-24 as compared to a net profit of Rs. 1.96 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2022-23.

The financial summary, performance highlights operations/state of affair of your Company for the years are summarized below:

PARTICULARS Standalone For the Financial year ended March 31, 2024 For the Financial year ended March 31, 2023 Income from Business Operations 1143.30 172.13 Other Income 122.93 116.21 Total Income 1266.23 288.34 Less: Expenditure except Depreciation 1263.91 286.38 Profit/Loss before Depreciation and Tax 2.32 1.96 Less: Depreciation - - Profit/Loss before Tax 2.32 1.96 Less: Tax Expense - - Add: Deferred Tax Asset - - Add: MAT Credit Entitlement - - Less: Prior Period Taxes - - Net Profit/Loss after tax 2.32 1.96 Add: Other Comprehensive Income - - Net Profit/Loss for the period 2.32 1.96 Earnings per share: Basic 0.0188 0.0159 Diluted 0.0188 0.0159

1. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS & STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRSUNDER SECTION 134(3)(i) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, the revenue from operations was Rs 1143.30 Lakhson standalone basis as compared to Rs. 172.13 lakhs of last financial year on standalone basis. However, due to increase in costs, Earning before Tax (EBT) for the period stood at Rs.2.32 Lakhsas compared to Rs.1.96 Lakhsof last fiscal. Earning after Tax (PAT) also increase to Rs.2.32 Lakhs per share as compared to Rs. 1.96 Lakhsof last fiscal and Earning per Share (EPS) also increase to Rs. 0.0188per share as compared to Rs. 0.0159 per share of last financial year

2. DIVIDEND UNDER SECTION 134(3)(k) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Your company has reported losses for the year under review; hence the Board of Directors of the Company have not recommended any Dividend on Equity Shares for the year under review.

3. INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

As per the requirements of notification dated 16th February, 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 have been prepared as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and other relevant provisions of the Act.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVE UNDER SECTION 134(3)(j) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Board proposes no amount to transfer to the reserves and no amount is proposed to be retained in surplus.

5. SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change under the Share Capital as the Company has not issued any shares including Equity Shares, Shares with Differential Voting Rights, Stock Options, Sweat Equity, etc. The Company has not bought back any equity shares during the year 2023-24.

As on 31st March, 2024, paid-up share capital of the Company stood at Rs. 12,33,17,000/- consisting of 1,23,31,700 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed Dividend declared or paid by the Company, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply on the Company.

7. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013. There were no unclaimed deposits at the end of the Financial Year i.e. 31stMarch 2024.

8. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the financial year ended 2023-24 the Company has no Subsidiary Companys within the meaning of Section 2(87) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and there are no associates or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient feature of financial statements of the Companys subsidiary required to be mentioned in Form AOC-1 is not applicable.

9. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT

There was no revision of the financial statements of the Companyfor the year under review.

10. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is presented in a separate section of this Annual Report.

11. CHANGE IN DIRECTOR(S) /KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL(S) DURING THE YEAR

The details about the changes in Directors or Key Managerial Personnel by way of Appointment,Re-appointment, Re – designation, Resignation, Death, Dis-qualification, variation made or withdrawn etc. are as follows:

Sl No. Name Designation Date of Appointment Date of Cessation 1. Mr. Anant Chourasia Independent Director (Non-Executive) Appointed w.e.f. 23rd March, 2023 & regularized at AGM held on 30.09.2023 -

Note:

* Ms. Khyati Mishra was appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance officer w.e.f. 10.07.2024.

**Mr.Kartik Sharadkumar Mehta DIN: 10690916) appointed as an Additional Director (Category: Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director) w.e.f. 10.07.2024 subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

***Ms. Payal MJani appointed as theChief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f 26.08.2024.

**** Ms. Honey Agarwal (DIN: 10401335) s appointed as Additional (Category: Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 02.09.2024 subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

***** Mrs. Bhavi Jitendra Sanghavi (DIN: 02680612) resigned from the post of Independent Director w.e.f. 02.09.2024

****** Mr. Tanay Ojha (DIN:07187696) appointed as Additional (Category: Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f. 02.09.2024 subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

During the year under review, no other changes took place in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company. The composition of the Board of Directors of the Company is in compliance with the applicable norms.

OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR

No Independent Directors have been appointed on the Board of Directors during the financial year 2023-24. However, Mr. Anant Chourasia was appointed as Independent Director on March 23, 2023 and was regularized in preceding Annual General Meeting held on September 30,2023, who hold high degree of integrity, acumen & expertise in the Corporate Law.

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

Pursuant to Section 149(13) of the Companies Act, 2013, the independent directors are not liable to retire by rotation. Further Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 stipulates that 2/3rd of the total number of directors of the public company should be liable to retire by rotation and out of such directors, 1/3rd should retire by rotation at every Annual General Meeting of the company.

Mr. Partikkumar Sharadkumar Mehta (DIN: 06902637) Director will be retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his reappointment to the Board of Directors of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The details of Directors being recommended for appointment / re-appointment as required under Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is contained in the accompanying Notice convening ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Appropriate Resolution(s) seeking shareholders approval are also included in the Notice.

12. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board of Directors of the company states that, during the year under review the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Board Meetings and General Meetings respectively have been duly followed by the Company.

13. STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149(6) OF

COMPANIES ACT, 2013

All Independent Directors have given declarations under section 149(6) that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder to be read with SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

14. ANNUAL RETURN UNDER SECTION 134(3)(a) OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013

As required under Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 in Form MGT-7 pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is put on the Companys website and can be accessed athttps:/ /equilateral.in/annual-report/

15. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD& COMMITTEES

Meetings of Board of Directors

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, 04 (Four) Board Meetings were duly held. The dates on which the Board meetings were held 30.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 14.11.2023, 14.02.2024.The maximum interval between any two meetings didnt exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.Further, details of the meetings of the Board and its Committees are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report. Further, during the year, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on March 11, 2024 to discuss and review the performance of all other non- independent Directors, Chairperson of the Company and the Board as a whole and for reviewing and assessing the matters as prescribed under Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and under Regulation 25(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The Audit Committee of the Company comprises of Mr. Anant Chourasia(Chairperson), Mr. Pratikkumar Sharadkumar Mehta and Mr. Tanay Ojha as Members. During the year, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

The Composition of Audit Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

Note:

*Mrs. Bhavi Jitendra Sanghavi (DIN:02680612) resigned from the post of chairperson of Audit Committee on. 31.08.2024

** Mr. Anant Chourasia (DIN: 0930566) appointed as Member of of the Audit Committee of the Company w.e.f. 23.03.2023 and is re-categorized as Chairperson of the Audit Committee w.e.f. 02.09.2024

*** Mr. Tanay Ojha (DIN: 07187696) appointed as member of the Audit Committee w.e.f. 02.09.2024

Nomination & Remuneration Committee

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation &Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company comprises of Mr. Anant Chourasia (Chairperson), Mr. Pratikkumar Sharadkumar Mehta and Mr. Tanay Ojha as Members. The Composition of the Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

Note:

*Mrs. Bhavi Jitendra Sanghavi (DIN:02680612) resigned from the post of Chairperson of Nomination & Remuneration Committee on. 02.09.2024

** Mr. Anant Chourasia (DIN: 0930566) appointed as Member of Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company w.e.f. 23.03.2023 and is re-categorizedas Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee w.e.f. 02.09.2024

*** Mr. Tanay Ojha (DIN: 07187696) appointed as member of the Nomination & Remuneration committee w.e.f. 02.09.2024

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 20 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The Stakeholders Relationship Committeeof the Company comprises of Mr. Anant Chourasia (Chairperson), Mr. Pratikkumar Sharadkumar Mehta and Mr. Tanay Ojha as Members. The Composition of the Committee is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms the integral part of this Annual Report.

Note:

*Mrs. Bhavi Jitendra Sanghavi (DIN:02680612) resigned from the post of Chairperson of Stakeholders Relationship Committee on. 02.09..2024

** Mr. Anant Chourasia (DIN: 0930566) appointed as Member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 23.03.2023 and is re-categorizedas Chairperson of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f.02.09.2024

*** Mr. Tanay Ojha (DIN: 07187696) appointed as member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. 02.09.2024

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Vigil Mechanism is part of Audit Committee of the Company, which is constituted in line with the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 18 &22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

16. BOARDANNUAL EVALUATION UNDER SECTION 134(3)(p) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The provisionsofsection 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandate that a Formal Annual Evaluation is to be made by Board of its own performance and that of its Committee and individual Directors. Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 states that performance evaluation of the Independent Director shall be done by Directors excluding the Director being evaluated. The Board carried out a formal annual performance evaluation as per the criteria/ framework laid down by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the company and adopted by the Board. The evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process to judge the performance of individual Directors including the Chairperson of the Board. They were evaluated on parameters such as their education, knowledge, experience, expertise, skills, behavior, leadership qualities, level of engagement & contribution, independence of judgment, decision making ability for safeguarding the interest of the Company, stakeholders and its shareholders.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board except the participation of concerned Independent Director whose evaluation was to be done. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board was satisfied with the evaluation process and approved the evaluation results thereof.

17. STATUTORY AUDITOR& SECRETARIAL AUDITOR WITH THEIR QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION ORADVERSE REMARKS ALONG WITH THE EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS BY THE DIRECTORS

A. STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. SSRV& Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 135901W) were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years at the 34thAnnual General Meeting held on September 29, 2021 till the conclusion of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company. They have confirmed their eligibility and qualifications required under the Act for holding office as Statutory Auditors of the Company. Thus, M/s. SSRV& Associates, Chartered Accountants shall continue to act as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

Qualification(s) and Directors comments on the report of Statutory Auditor:

The Notes on Accounts and observations of the Auditors in their Report on the Accounts of the Company are self-explanatory and in the opinion of the Directors, do not call for any further clarification(s). Also, the report submitted by the Auditor is unqualified.

B. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 179 and 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s Abhilasha Chaudhary and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit Report

The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 as submitted by Secretarial Auditor in Form MR-3 is annexed as "Annexure – I" and forms part of this Report".

Directors comments on the report of Secretarial Auditor under section 134(3)(f)(ii) of the Companies Act, 2013

a) Observation: The Company has been suspended from BSE Ltd. on the basis of Surveillance Measure Basis and the company has not complied with various regulations of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Directors Comment: Company is complying with all the pending Compliances and filing them with the Stock Exchange on continuous basis and has completed most of the pending compliances barring few of them and making all efforts to comply with the pending compliances at the earliest.

b) Observation: The composition, chairmanship and quorum of meetings of Audit Committee & Nomination & Remuneration Committee and composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were not in compliance with section 177 & 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with regulation 18, 19 & 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Directors Comment: Company has appointed Mr.Kartik Sharadkumar Mehta as Additional (Category: Non Executive) Director on 10.07.2024, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further, Company has appointed Ms. Honey Agarwal (DIN: 10401335) & Mr. Tanay Ojha (DIN:07187696) as Additional (Category: Non-Executive Independent) Director w.e.f. 02.09.2024, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. After the appointment of hereinabove mentioned Directors, Board and committees (Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship) are duly constituted, as enumerated herein above, in compliance of section 177 & 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with regulation 18, 19 & 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

c) Observation: As the companys Security was suspend since 2015 and the company has received Show Cause Notice as well as News Paper publication for delisting of its securities from BSE Ltd, and the management of the company submitted its reply on Show Cause Notice also appeared before the De-Listing Committee of BSE Ltd. and confirmed that the company is going to Complete formalities of revocation of suspension, and as on date the company is under process of revocation of suspension.

Directors Comment: Above observation is self-explanatory and we affirm that we are Complying with formalities of revocation of suspension and as on date the company is under process of completing formalities , as required by the exchange, for revocation of suspension in trading of Companys Securities .

d) Observation: During the year, the Company has filed certain forms on a delayed basis.

Additionally, the Company has not appointed Whole Time Key Managerial Personnel (Company Secretary) as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board is aware of these compliance matters and is taking necessary steps to address them in the coming period.

Directors Comment: As explained in above comments that Company is in process of completing all the pending compliances, as per the requirement of SEBI Law, Company Law. Ms. Khyati Mishra was appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer w.e.f. 10.07.2024 in compliance of Section 203 of the Companies Act,2013 & Regulation 6 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015.

e) Observation: During the year the company has filed Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly compliances on delay basis under SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, and some compliances are pending as on date.

Directors Comment: Company is filing all the pending compliances, as required by the exchange under SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 and all these pending compliances will be completed by September 30,2024.

f) Observation: The Company has not maintained a functional website in terms of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.

Directors Comment: Company is now maintaining functional website and Domain name is www.equilateral.in, in compliance of Regulation 46 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015.

g) Observation: During the year the company has not appointed Chief Financial Officer however the management explain that the company has received consent letter of appointee to be as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Directors Comment: Ms. Payal M Jani was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 26.08.2024 in compliance of Section 203 of Companies Act,2013.

C. COST AUDITOR

Your directors hereby inform you that the Company does not fall under the criteria as specified under Section 148 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2018 for maintenance of cost accounts. Therefore, the Company is not required to maintain the cost records in respect of its products/service. Therefore, no requirement of Appointment of Cost Auditor arises.

18. REPORTING OF FRAUDS

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/or Board under Section143 (12) of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder.

19. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, INVESTMENTS MADE, GUARANTEES GIVEN AND SECURITIES PROVIDED UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not given any loan(s) or guarantee(s) and has not made any investment(s) covered under the provision of the Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

20. PARTICULAR OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES UNDER SECTION 188 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the financial year 2023-24, Your Company has not made any contracts or arrangements with relatedParties which could be considered material in accordance with the Companys Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions. All the transactions made on arms length basis are being reported in Form No.AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed as "Annexure II" and forms part of this Report.

21. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT, IF ANY UNDER SECTION 134(3)(l) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There is no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have been occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which this financial statement relates and on the date of this report.

22. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

23. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME

During the year under review, the Company has not allotted any Equity Shares to any employees of the Company under ESOP.

24. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

To the best of the Managements knowledge, there has been no material order passed by any regulator or Court or Tribunal impacting the Going Concern status of the Companys operations.

25. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR ALONG WITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there was no application made and proceeding initiated /pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by any Financial and/or Operational Creditors against your Company.

As on the date of this report, there is no application or proceeding pending against your company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

26. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

During the year under review, there were no loans taken from Bank & Financial Institution. Hence this clause is not applicable on the Company.

27. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUT-GO UNDER SECTION 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The requisite information about conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, in terms of the Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given below:

Sl.No. Conservation of energy Remarks 1. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy NIL 2. the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy NIL 3. the capital investment on energy conservation equipment NIL Sl. No. Technology absorption Remarks 1. the efforts made towards technology absorption NIL 2. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution NIL 3. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year) NIL 4. the details of technology imported NIL 5. the year of import NIL 6. whether the technology been fully absorbed NIL 7. if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and NIL 8. the expenditure incurred on Research and Development NIL Sl. No. Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo Remarks 1. The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year NIL 2. The Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows NIL

Further, there were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

28. RISK MANAGEMENT

The provisions of SEBI Regulations for formation of Risk Management Committee are not applicable to the Company. However, as per section 134 (3) (n) of Companies Act 2013, the company regularly maintains a proper check in the normal course of its business regarding risk management. Currently, the company does not identify any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

29. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES UNDER SECTION 134(3)(o) OF THE COMPANIESACT, 2013

The company does not fall under the criteria of net worth, turnover or profit for applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions as per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence the same are not applicable to the company for the period under review.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Vigil Mechanism Policy of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 to be read with Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. The Company promotes ethical behavior in all its business activities. Towards this, the Company has adopted a Policy on Vigil Mechanism and whistle blower policy. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle blower through an e-mail or a letter to the Compliance Officer or to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee also reviews complaints/issues (if any) raised through Vigil Mechanism or by any Whistle blower on a quarterly basis. The whistle blower policy is uploaded on the website of the Company and can be accessed at https://equilateral.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf

During the year under review, no protected disclosure concerning any reportable matter in accordance with the Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy of the Company was received by the Company.

31. PREVENTION PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of "The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &Redressal) Act, 2013" and Rules made thereunder, your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at its workplaces. During the year, no complaints were filed with the Company.

Number of complaints received Number of complaints disposed of Number of complaints pending more than ninety days Number of workshops or awareness programme against sexual harassment 0 0 0 0

32. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

As per Reg. 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 to be read with Part A of Schedule V of the said regulations, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the company, together with the certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

33. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has a robust and comprehensive Internal FinancialControl system commensurate with the size, scale and complexityof its operation. The system encompasses the major processes toensure reliability of financial reporting, compliance with policies,procedures, laws, and regulations, safeguarding of assets andeconomical and efficient use of resources.

The Company has performed an evaluation and made anassessment of the adequacy and the effectiveness of the CompanysInternal Financial Control System. The Statutory Auditors of theCompany have also reviewed the Internal Financial Control systemimplemented by the Company on the financial reporting and intheir opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequateInternal Financial Control system over Financial Reporting and suchControls over Financial Reporting were operatingeffectively as on 31stMarch, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company.

The policies and procedures adopted by the Company ensuresthe orderly and efficient conduct of its business and adherenceto the companys policies, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy & completeness of the records and the timelypreparation of reliable financial information.

The Internal auditors continuously monitor the efficacy of internal controls with the objective of providing to the Audit Committee and the Board, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance on the adequacy and effectiveness of the organizations risk management with regard to the internal control framework.

Audit committee meets regularly to review reports submitted by the Internal Auditors. The Audit Committee also meet the Companys Statutory Auditors to ascertain their views on the financial statements, including the financial reporting system and compliance to accounting policies and procedures followed by the Company.

34. PERSONNEL RELATIONS

Your Directors hereby place on record their appreciation for the services rendered by executives, staff and other workers of the Company for their hard work, dedication and commitment. During the year under review, relations between the Employees and the Management continued to remain cordial.

35. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEESAND RELATED DISCLOSURES

The Particulars of remuneration of Employees during the year 2023-24 pursuant to the provisions of Section 197, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is disclosed as an "Annexure-III" and forms part of this Report.

Disclosure as per Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014) the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year; Nil

(i) the percentage increase in remuneration of each director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year; Nil

(ii) the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year; Nil

(iii) the number of permanent employees on the rolls of company; 4

(iv) average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration; Nil

Disclosure as per Rule 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Disclosure of Top Ten Employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is given in "Annexure-III" and forms part of this Report.

The remuneration paid to all Key Managerial Personnel was in accordance with the remuneration policy as adopted by the company.

36. REMUNERATION POLICY OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board on the recommendation of Nomination &Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management Personnel and fixation of their remuneration thereof. The Policy contains, inter-alia, directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director, etc.

37. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMMES FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 25(7) of SEBI (LODR)Regulations, 2015, the Board has framed a policy to familiarize the Independent Directors of the Company.

38. ANNUAL LISTING FEES/CHARGES

The equity shares of the Company are presently listed at BSELimited.Annual Listing Fees for the Financial 2024-25 has been paid by the Company.

39. CODE OF CONDUCT AS PER SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015

The Board of Directors has framed a Code of Conduct for all Board Members and Senior Management Personnel as per Regulation 17(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. Additionally, all Independent Directors of the company shall be bound by duties of Independent Directors as set out in Companies Act, 2013 to be read with SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

40. CODE OF CONDUCT AS PER SEBI (PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING) REGULATIONS, 2015

The Board of Directors has laid down the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information as per Regulation 8(1) of SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015&Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report trading by the Designated Persons as per Regulation 9(1) of SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

All Board Members, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct.

41. DISCLOSURE OF STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S) UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI(LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS), REGULATIONS, 2015

With reference to Regulation 32 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the disclosure of Statement of Deviation(s) or Variation(s) as per the said regulation is not applicable to the Company.

42. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT UNDER SECTION 134(3)(c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT,2013

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby state as follows:

(a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments & estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true & fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit & loss of the Company for that period ;

(c) The Directors had taken proper & sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing & detecting fraud & other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls to be followed by the Company and such controls are adequate and are operating effectively;

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

43. PERSONNEL & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company enjoyed cordial relations with the employees during the year under review and the management appreciates the employees of all cadres for their dedicated services to the Company and expects continued support, higher level of productivity for achieving the targets set for the future.

44. DISCLOSURE OF CREDIT RATING

Disclosure of Credit Rating is not applicable on the company during the year under review.

45. GENERAL

The Board of Directors states that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review: I. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

II. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares and Employees Stock Options Schemes) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

III. Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company. IV. Scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

V. Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its holding or subsidiary companies to the Managing Director of the Company.

