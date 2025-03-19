iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Share Price

25.41
(5.00%)
Mar 21, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.41
  • Day's High25.41
  • 52 Wk High24.2
  • Prev. Close24.2
  • Day's Low25.41
  • 52 Wk Low 20.92
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E186.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.78
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Tyres

Open

25.41

Prev. Close

24.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

25.41

Day's Low

25.41

52 Week's High

24.2

52 Week's Low

20.92

Book Value

8.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.33

P/E

186.15

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

21 Mar, 2025|04:03 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.03%

Non-Promoter- 91.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.33

12.33

12.33

12.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.45

-1.47

-1.49

-1.5

Net Worth

10.88

10.86

10.84

10.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0.32

1.59

0.96

38.98

yoy growth (%)

-79.6

65.79

-97.53

428.39

Raw materials

-0.21

-1.62

-1.53

-39.13

As % of sales

66.15

102.01

159.69

100.38

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-14.23

0

14.42

-13.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.6

65.79

-97.53

428.39

Op profit growth

-99.74

-70.76

133.42

179.18

EBIT growth

-1.56

-0.66

-98.37

563.28

Net profit growth

0.57

-19.9

-98.33

545.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2012

Gross Sales

0.1

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.43

View Annually Results

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Balkrishna Industries Ltd

BALKRISIND

2,602

28.7950,301.13439.390.612,540.57486.47

MRF Ltd

MRF

1,11,074.3

27.6447,108.2306.720.186,883.1740,980.46

Apollo Tyres Ltd

APOLLOTYRE

426.65

36.127,096.58123.521.414,539.77163.67

CEAT Ltd

CEATLTD

2,762.05

21.1911,172.5295.971.093,291.751,018.73

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

JKTYRE

285.7

17.347,828.7546.361.52,495.64147.64

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Equilateral Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pratik Kumar Mehta

Independent Director

Honey Agarwal

Independent Director

Tanay Ojha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Equilateral Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Surya Industrial Corporation Limited) was incorporated on 13th December 1988. The Company is engaged in trading of gems and Jewellery and dealing in Diamonds and colored stones such as precious, semi-precious and synthetic, Pearls, Jewellery items like Plain gold, studded and silver products.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Equilateral Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Equilateral Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is ₹31.33 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is 186.15 and 2.76 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equilateral Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is ₹20.92 and ₹24.2 as of 21 Mar ‘25

What is the CAGR of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd?

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Equilateral Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.