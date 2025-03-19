Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTyres
Open₹25.41
Prev. Close₹24.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹25.41
Day's Low₹25.41
52 Week's High₹24.2
52 Week's Low₹20.92
Book Value₹8.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.33
P/E186.15
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.33
12.33
12.33
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.45
-1.47
-1.49
-1.5
Net Worth
10.88
10.86
10.84
10.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.32
1.59
0.96
38.98
yoy growth (%)
-79.6
65.79
-97.53
428.39
Raw materials
-0.21
-1.62
-1.53
-39.13
As % of sales
66.15
102.01
159.69
100.38
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-14.23
0
14.42
-13.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.6
65.79
-97.53
428.39
Op profit growth
-99.74
-70.76
133.42
179.18
EBIT growth
-1.56
-0.66
-98.37
563.28
Net profit growth
0.57
-19.9
-98.33
545.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
0.1
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
BALKRISIND
2,602
|28.79
|50,301.13
|439.39
|0.61
|2,540.57
|486.47
MRF Ltd
MRF
1,11,074.3
|27.64
|47,108.2
|306.72
|0.18
|6,883.17
|40,980.46
Apollo Tyres Ltd
APOLLOTYRE
426.65
|36.1
|27,096.58
|123.52
|1.41
|4,539.77
|163.67
CEAT Ltd
CEATLTD
2,762.05
|21.19
|11,172.52
|95.97
|1.09
|3,291.75
|1,018.73
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
JKTYRE
285.7
|17.34
|7,828.75
|46.36
|1.5
|2,495.64
|147.64
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pratik Kumar Mehta
Independent Director
Honey Agarwal
Independent Director
Tanay Ojha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Equilateral Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Equilateral Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Surya Industrial Corporation Limited) was incorporated on 13th December 1988. The Company is engaged in trading of gems and Jewellery and dealing in Diamonds and colored stones such as precious, semi-precious and synthetic, Pearls, Jewellery items like Plain gold, studded and silver products.
The Equilateral Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is ₹31.33 Cr. as of 21 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is 186.15 and 2.76 as of 21 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Equilateral Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Equilateral Enterprises Ltd is ₹20.92 and ₹24.2 as of 21 Mar ‘25
Equilateral Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
