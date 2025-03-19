Equilateral Enterprises Ltd (Formerly known as Surya Industrial Corporation Limited) was incorporated on 13th December 1988. The Company is engaged in trading of gems and Jewellery and dealing in Diamonds and colored stones such as precious, semi-precious and synthetic, Pearls, Jewellery items like Plain gold, studded and silver products.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.