Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

28.75
(-0.86%)
Jul 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

EQUILATERAL ENTERPRISES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,402.05

90.553,02,029.298700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

590.35

88.5160,917.93185.370.255,350.3946.3

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

16.83

19.3411,066.3695.110699.019.55

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

611.3

38.628,295.8562.3901,574.25115.58

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

369.8

36.616,052.9261.950.271,361.95121.2

Equilateral Ent.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

