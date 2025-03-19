iifl-logo-icon 1
Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

23.05
(4.96%)
Mar 19, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.07

Total Income

2.07

Total Expenditure

0.09

PBIDT

1.99

Interest

0.34

PBDT

1.64

Depreciation

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.49

Extra-ordinary Items

1.66

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

4.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

16,99,800

Public Shareholding (%)

38.05

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

27,66,900

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

61.95

PBIDTM(%)

0

PBDTM(%)

0

PATM(%)

0

