Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.07
Total Income
2.07
Total Expenditure
0.09
PBIDT
1.99
Interest
0.34
PBDT
1.64
Depreciation
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.49
Extra-ordinary Items
1.66
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
16,99,800
Public Shareholding (%)
38.05
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
27,66,900
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
61.95
PBIDTM(%)
0
PBDTM(%)
0
PATM(%)
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.