Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.41
(5.00%)
Mar 21, 2025|11:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0.32

1.59

0.96

38.98

yoy growth (%)

-79.6

65.79

-97.53

428.39

Raw materials

-0.21

-1.62

-1.53

-39.13

As % of sales

66.15

102.01

159.69

100.38

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.05

0

As % of sales

12.9

2.5

5.56

0

Other costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.05

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.09

7.98

5.67

0.36

Operating profit

0

-0.19

-0.68

-0.29

OPM

-0.15

-12.5

-70.92

-0.74

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-8.56

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.2

0.68

0.59

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0.3

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-16.13

-19.36

0

-2.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.29

yoy growth (%)

0.57

-19.9

-98.33

545.75

NPM

1.23

0.24

0.51

0.76

