Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.32
1.59
0.96
38.98
yoy growth (%)
-79.6
65.79
-97.53
428.39
Raw materials
-0.21
-1.62
-1.53
-39.13
As % of sales
66.15
102.01
159.69
100.38
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.05
0
As % of sales
12.9
2.5
5.56
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.12
-0.05
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.09
7.98
5.67
0.36
Operating profit
0
-0.19
-0.68
-0.29
OPM
-0.15
-12.5
-70.92
-0.74
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-8.56
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.2
0.68
0.59
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0.3
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-16.13
-19.36
0
-2.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.29
yoy growth (%)
0.57
-19.9
-98.33
545.75
NPM
1.23
0.24
0.51
0.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.