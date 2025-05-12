iifl-logo
Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

25.85
(-0.58%)
May 12, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.33

12.33

12.33

12.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.45

-1.47

-1.49

-1.5

Net Worth

10.88

10.86

10.84

10.83

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.88

10.86

10.84

11.17

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.75

10.77

10.74

11.08

Inventories

1.99

0.07

0.07

0.06

Inventory Days

67.3

Sundry Debtors

1.87

-0.3

-0.38

0.25

Debtor Days

280.44

Other Current Assets

18.97

18.67

21.9

14.37

Sundry Creditors

-11.57

-6.71

-8.72

-3.69

Creditor Days

4,139.39

Other Current Liabilities

-0.51

-0.96

-2.13

0.09

Cash

0.09

0.05

0.05

0.04

Total Assets

10.89

10.87

10.84

11.17

