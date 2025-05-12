Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.33
12.33
12.33
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.45
-1.47
-1.49
-1.5
Net Worth
10.88
10.86
10.84
10.83
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.88
10.86
10.84
11.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.75
10.77
10.74
11.08
Inventories
1.99
0.07
0.07
0.06
Inventory Days
67.3
Sundry Debtors
1.87
-0.3
-0.38
0.25
Debtor Days
280.44
Other Current Assets
18.97
18.67
21.9
14.37
Sundry Creditors
-11.57
-6.71
-8.72
-3.69
Creditor Days
4,139.39
Other Current Liabilities
-0.51
-0.96
-2.13
0.09
Cash
0.09
0.05
0.05
0.04
Total Assets
10.89
10.87
10.84
11.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.