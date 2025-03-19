iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

25.41
(5.00%)
Mar 21, 2025|11:17:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Dec-2012Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.8

0.14

0.13

0.06

Total Income

1.8

0.14

0.13

0.06

Total Expenditure

0.02

0.04

0.03

0.06

PBIDT

1.79

0.1

0.1

0.01

Interest

0.34

0

0

0

PBDT

1.44

0.1

0.1

0.01

Depreciation

0.04

0.05

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.4

0.05

0.04

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.4

0.05

0.04

-0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

1.66

0

0

-0.14

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.26

0.05

0.04

0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.13

0.1

0.09

-0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.47

4.47

4.47

4.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

16,99,800

16,99,800

0

16,99,800

Public Shareholding (%)

38.05

38.05

0

38.05

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

27,66,900

27,66,900

0

27,66,900

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

61.95

61.95

0

61.95

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

100

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

100

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-600

Equilateral Ent.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Equilateral Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.