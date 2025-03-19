Equilateral Enterprises Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.8
0.14
0.13
0.06
Total Income
1.8
0.14
0.13
0.06
Total Expenditure
0.02
0.04
0.03
0.06
PBIDT
1.79
0.1
0.1
0.01
Interest
0.34
0
0
0
PBDT
1.44
0.1
0.1
0.01
Depreciation
0.04
0.05
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.4
0.05
0.04
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.4
0.05
0.04
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
1.66
0
0
-0.14
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.26
0.05
0.04
0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.13
0.1
0.09
-0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.47
4.47
4.47
4.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
16,99,800
16,99,800
0
16,99,800
Public Shareholding (%)
38.05
38.05
0
38.05
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
27,66,900
27,66,900
0
27,66,900
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
61.95
61.95
0
61.95
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
100
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
100
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-600
No Record Found
