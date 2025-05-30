Board Meeting 30 May 2025 19 May 2025

Equilateral Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2025. 2. To consider and approve the Auditor Report on the Financial Results for the Year and Quarter ended March 31 2025. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson approved following matters as below: 1. The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Adopted the Standalone Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025. 3. Adopted the declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to the Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. 4. Approved and appointed Mrs. Abhilasha Chaudhary, Proprietor of M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor of the Company F.Y. 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 30 Jan 2025

SURYA INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For the Quarter Ended 31st December 2024 Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 24 Jan 2025

Intimation regarding Establishment of Corporate Office of the Company Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 : Appointment of Ms. Alpi Jain as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SURYA INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 5 Feb 2025

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 : Resignation of Ms. Khyati Mishra from the Post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer .

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Independent Director

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of CFO

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 28 Nov 2024

Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2023 Approval of Audited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024