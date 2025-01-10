ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
514.78
449.47
449.47
449.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,977.01
1,265.53
962.13
902.59
Net Worth
2,491.79
1,715
1,411.6
1,352.06
Minority Interest
Debt
23,090.33
18,019.82
15,767.9
10,693.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25,582.12
19,734.82
17,179.5
12,045.49
Fixed Assets
207.55
187.93
159.48
138.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,541.02
4,888.53
4,070.3
1,932.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
46.57
38.42
65.01
35.63
Networking Capital
70.93
-71.43
-264.19
-47.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
575.7
417.43
263.87
245.73
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-504.76
-488.86
-528.06
-293.16
Cash
1,422.92
767.05
1,511.9
1,819.13
Total Assets
7,289
5,810.5
5,542.5
3,877.91
