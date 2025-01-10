ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

iifl-logo-icon 1
38.01
(-2.36%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

514.78

449.47

449.47

449.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,977.01

1,265.53

962.13

902.59

Net Worth

2,491.79

1,715

1,411.6

1,352.06

Minority Interest

Debt

23,090.33

18,019.82

15,767.9

10,693.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25,582.12

19,734.82

17,179.5

12,045.49

Fixed Assets

207.55

187.93

159.48

138.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

5,541.02

4,888.53

4,070.3

1,932.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

46.57

38.42

65.01

35.63

Networking Capital

70.93

-71.43

-264.19

-47.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

575.7

417.43

263.87

245.73

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-504.76

-488.86

-528.06

-293.16

Cash

1,422.92

767.05

1,511.9

1,819.13

Total Assets

7,289

5,810.5

5,542.5

3,877.91

