ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

39.43
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open42.49
  • Day's High42.49
  • 52 Wk High82.4
  • Prev. Close41.76
  • Day's Low39.02
  • 52 Wk Low 37.75
  • Turnover (lac)268.26
  • P/E25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value45.92
  • EPS1.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,030.61
  • Div. Yield1.68
ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

42.49

Prev. Close

41.76

Turnover(Lac.)

268.26

Day's High

42.49

Day's Low

39.02

52 Week's High

82.4

52 Week's Low

37.75

Book Value

45.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,030.61

P/E

25

EPS

1.67

Divi. Yield

1.68

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.7

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.38%

Non-Promoter- 5.71%

Institutions: 5.71%

Non-Institutions: 30.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

514.78

449.47

449.47

449.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,977.01

1,265.53

962.13

902.59

Net Worth

2,491.79

1,715

1,411.6

1,352.06

Minority Interest

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

V A Joseph

Independent Director

K Thomas Jacob

Independent Director

Vinod Vijayalekshmi Vasudevan

Independent Director

V Ravi

Independent Director

Kolasserif Chandramohanan Raniani

Nominee

John Samuel

Nominee

Ajayan Mangalath Gopalakrishnan Nair

Managing Director & CEO

K P Thomas

Part Time Chairman

Ravimohan Periyakavil Ramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated on May 5, 2016 at Thrissur, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Bank received license to carry on business as a SFB from the Reserve Bank of India on November 18, 2016 and commenced their banking operations from 10 March 2017. As per RBI Approval, the Bank became a Schedule Bank effective from November 12, 2018, which was included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.The Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India which provides micro, retail and corporate banking, para banking activities, such as debit card, third party financial product distribution, in addition to Treasury and permitted Foreign Exchange Business. The Bank offer online banking services, including electronic funds transfer, bill payment services, usage of credit cards on-line, requesting account statements, and requesting cheque books. The asset products comprise micro loans, retail loans, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), loans to financial institutions, corporate loans and agricultural loans.The history of Bank dates back to 1992, when Kadambelil Paul Thomas, the Managing Director, founded ESAF Society, a society focused on the development of micro-enterprises, community development, and community health development. ESAF Society started lending its micro loan activities in Kerala in 1995. In 2006, K. Paul Thomas along with others acquired Corpor
Company FAQs

What is the ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹2030.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is 25 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹37.75 and ₹82.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd?

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.68%, 6 Month at -21.06%, 3 Month at -7.06% and 1 Month at 2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.38 %
Institutions - 5.71 %
Public - 30.91 %

