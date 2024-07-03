Summary

ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated on May 5, 2016 at Thrissur, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Bank received license to carry on business as a SFB from the Reserve Bank of India on November 18, 2016 and commenced their banking operations from 10 March 2017. As per RBI Approval, the Bank became a Schedule Bank effective from November 12, 2018, which was included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.The Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India which provides micro, retail and corporate banking, para banking activities, such as debit card, third party financial product distribution, in addition to Treasury and permitted Foreign Exchange Business. The Bank offer online banking services, including electronic funds transfer, bill payment services, usage of credit cards on-line, requesting account statements, and requesting cheque books. The asset products comprise micro loans, retail loans, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), loans to financial institutions, corporate loans and agricultural loans.The history of Bank dates back to 1992, when Kadambelil Paul Thomas, the Managing Director, founded ESAF Society, a society focused on the development of micro-enterprises, community development, and community health development. ESAF Society started lending its micro loan activities in Kerala in 1995. In 2006, K. Paul Thomas along with others acquired Corpor

Read More