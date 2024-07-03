Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹42.49
Prev. Close₹41.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹268.26
Day's High₹42.49
Day's Low₹39.02
52 Week's High₹82.4
52 Week's Low₹37.75
Book Value₹45.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,030.61
P/E25
EPS1.67
Divi. Yield1.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
514.78
449.47
449.47
449.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,977.01
1,265.53
962.13
902.59
Net Worth
2,491.79
1,715
1,411.6
1,352.06
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
V A Joseph
Independent Director
K Thomas Jacob
Independent Director
Vinod Vijayalekshmi Vasudevan
Independent Director
V Ravi
Independent Director
Kolasserif Chandramohanan Raniani
Nominee
John Samuel
Nominee
Ajayan Mangalath Gopalakrishnan Nair
Managing Director & CEO
K P Thomas
Part Time Chairman
Ravimohan Periyakavil Ramakrishnan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated on May 5, 2016 at Thrissur, Kerala, as a Public Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Bank received license to carry on business as a SFB from the Reserve Bank of India on November 18, 2016 and commenced their banking operations from 10 March 2017. As per RBI Approval, the Bank became a Schedule Bank effective from November 12, 2018, which was included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.The Bank is one of the leading small finance banks in India which provides micro, retail and corporate banking, para banking activities, such as debit card, third party financial product distribution, in addition to Treasury and permitted Foreign Exchange Business. The Bank offer online banking services, including electronic funds transfer, bill payment services, usage of credit cards on-line, requesting account statements, and requesting cheque books. The asset products comprise micro loans, retail loans, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), loans to financial institutions, corporate loans and agricultural loans.The history of Bank dates back to 1992, when Kadambelil Paul Thomas, the Managing Director, founded ESAF Society, a society focused on the development of micro-enterprises, community development, and community health development. ESAF Society started lending its micro loan activities in Kerala in 1995. In 2006, K. Paul Thomas along with others acquired Corpor
Read More
The ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹2030.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is 25 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹37.75 and ₹82.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -40.68%, 6 Month at -21.06%, 3 Month at -7.06% and 1 Month at 2.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.