|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|We hereby inform that the 8th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Bank will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Intimation of Record Date and Book Closure for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend on the equity shares for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024) Outcome and Proceedings of the 08th Annual General Meeting of the Bank held on August 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
