Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Bank For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 13, 2024 - Approval of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 26, 2024 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Reduction of Concentration of Business Correspondents Reduction of Concentration of Business Correspondents Reduction of Concentration of Business Correspondents

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 18 May 2024

Appointment of Shri. George Kalaparambil John (DIN:00694646) as Whole Time Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 18, 2024 - Appointment Of Shri. George Kalaparambil John (DIN:00694646) As Whole-Time Director (Executive Director) of ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited Appointment of Shri. George Kalaparambil John as Whole Time Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Bank with effect from May 18, 2024.

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Approve and Recommend the Amendment to the Articles of Association of the Bank to the Reserve Bank of India and the shareholders of the Bank. 3. Explore the option of raising funds by issue of Unsecured, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) whether cumulative and/ or non-cumulative in one or more tranches on a private placement basis at such interest rates and on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board/Committee of Directors/any person duly authorised by the Board, subject to shareholders approval and receipt of other governmental/regulatory/statutory approvals at an appropriate time, as applicable. Outcome of the Board meeting held on May 08, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Approval of final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (Tier ll Bonds) on Private Placement basis. We hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held on Friday, March 08, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Listed, Rated, Taxable, Unsecured, Transferable, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Basel II Compliant Lower Tier II Subordinated Bonds in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (Tier ll Bonds), aggregating upto Rs. 135 Crores (One Hundred and Thirty-Five Crores) on a Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (Tier ll Bonds) on Private Placement basis. We hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Bank, in its meeting held on Friday, February 23, 2024, has, inter alia, considered and approved the proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Listed, Rated, Taxable, Unsecured, Transferable, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Basel II Compliant Lower Tier II Subordinated Bonds in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (Tier ll Bonds), aggregating upto Rs. 75 Crores (Seventy-Five Crores) on a Private Placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024