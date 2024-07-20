Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.7 per equity share i.e 7 % of the face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of the members of the Bank at the ensuing 08th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved, will be paid within the timelines as required under Companies Act, 2013 Intimation of Record Date and Book Closure for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend on the equity shares for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)