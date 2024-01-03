Essex Marine Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.51
5.69
3.66
1.94
Net Worth
13.01
11.19
9.16
7.44
Minority Interest
Debt
16.08
19.34
26.52
28.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.32
1.12
0.72
0
Total Liabilities
30.41
31.65
36.4
35.97
Fixed Assets
20.17
20.12
20.42
20.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.07
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0.05
0
Networking Capital
8.76
9.58
11.96
12.89
Inventories
8.4
4.99
3.12
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
12.13
14.78
11.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.26
1.83
1.58
8.6
Sundry Creditors
-0.58
-5.14
-6.31
-0.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.32
-4.23
-1.21
-7.04
Cash
1.27
1.85
3.92
2.36
Total Assets
30.41
31.66
36.42
35.96
