Essex Marine Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.51

5.69

3.66

1.94

Net Worth

13.01

11.19

9.16

7.44

Minority Interest

Debt

16.08

19.34

26.52

28.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.32

1.12

0.72

0

Total Liabilities

30.41

31.65

36.4

35.97

Fixed Assets

20.17

20.12

20.42

20.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.07

0.07

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.04

0.05

0

Networking Capital

8.76

9.58

11.96

12.89

Inventories

8.4

4.99

3.12

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

12.13

14.78

11.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.26

1.83

1.58

8.6

Sundry Creditors

-0.58

-5.14

-6.31

-0.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.32

-4.23

-1.21

-7.04

Cash

1.27

1.85

3.92

2.36

Total Assets

30.41

31.66

36.42

35.96

