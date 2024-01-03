Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,437
|55.44
|5,72,595.39
|2,493
|2.18
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,231.9
|71.54
|2,15,190.24
|659.23
|1.21
|5,073.96
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.8
|69.48
|1,76,468.42
|1,160.16
|0.19
|5,305.02
|53.41
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,741.85
|64.38
|1,38,302.96
|557.1
|1.31
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,217
|93.47
|1,24,508.15
|248.49
|2.05
|2,159.97
|81.77
