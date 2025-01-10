iifl-logo-icon 1
Eureka Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

10.9
(2.54%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.75

8.75

8.75

8.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.39

-7.83

-7.42

-7.41

Net Worth

-3.64

0.92

1.33

1.34

Minority Interest

Debt

1.28

3.8

7.72

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-2.36

4.72

9.05

1.34

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.21

0.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.37

4.7

8.81

1.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.85

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.53

6.49

8.87

1.17

Sundry Creditors

-3.76

-1.92

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.14

-0.72

-0.06

-0.11

Cash

0

0.02

0.04

0.06

Total Assets

-2.37

4.72

9.06

1.34

