Eureka Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.75
8.75
8.75
8.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.39
-7.83
-7.42
-7.41
Net Worth
-3.64
0.92
1.33
1.34
Minority Interest
Debt
1.28
3.8
7.72
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-2.36
4.72
9.05
1.34
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.21
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.37
4.7
8.81
1.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.85
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.53
6.49
8.87
1.17
Sundry Creditors
-3.76
-1.92
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.14
-0.72
-0.06
-0.11
Cash
0
0.02
0.04
0.06
Total Assets
-2.37
4.72
9.06
1.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.