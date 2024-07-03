iifl-logo-icon 1
Eureka Industries Ltd Share Price

10.6
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.92
  • Day's High11
  • 52 Wk High11.07
  • Prev. Close10.92
  • Day's Low10.38
  • 52 Wk Low 2.71
  • Turnover (lac)7.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.15
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Eureka Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.92

Prev. Close

10.92

Turnover(Lac.)

7.72

Day's High

11

Day's Low

10.38

52 Week's High

11.07

52 Week's Low

2.71

Book Value

-3.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Eureka Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Eureka Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Eureka Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eureka Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.75

8.75

8.75

8.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.39

-7.83

-7.42

-7.41

Net Worth

-3.64

0.92

1.33

1.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0.01

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.02

0.01

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-9.61

-18.63

28.37

-4.12

EBIT growth

-77.26

-150.04

-49.05

-1.83

Net profit growth

-74.55

-162.21

-49.13

-2.83

No Record Found

Eureka Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eureka Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

AMIT PRADEEPBHAI SUR

Executive Director

Darshak Shah

Managing Director & CFO

Mamta Prahlad Nishad

Non Executive Director

Altaf Husain

Independent Director

Madhu Devi

Independent Director

Vinay Nishad

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyal Dhrumil Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eureka Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in year 1992 Eureka Industries Ltd started its commercial production of Spinning project from November 1994. There was some delay in the implementation of project due to late deliveries of machinery by the suppliers. The Company manufactures textile products as well as specializes in cotton yarn. This company was promoted under the leadership of Mrs. Anna R. Malhotra Mr. Rajesh R. Mehta to produce and sale Yarn. Yarn itself has a wide application used in manufacturing of cords & laces, Coarse Elastic tapes, ropes, Industrial Fabrics like filter cloth, tarpaulins, bolting cloth, doubled tyre cord yarn, consumer fabrics like denim, canvas etc. The plant site is situated at Village Valthara, Dholka, Ahmedabad.
Company FAQs

What is the Eureka Industries Ltd share price today?

The Eureka Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eureka Industries Ltd is ₹9.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eureka Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eureka Industries Ltd is 0 and -3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eureka Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eureka Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eureka Industries Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹11.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eureka Industries Ltd?

Eureka Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.84%, 3 Years at 64.80%, 1 Year at 204.18%, 6 Month at 180.00%, 3 Month at 66.21% and 1 Month at 21.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eureka Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eureka Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

