Open₹10.92
Prev. Close₹10.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.72
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹10.38
52 Week's High₹11.07
52 Week's Low₹2.71
Book Value₹-3.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.75
8.75
8.75
8.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.39
-7.83
-7.42
-7.41
Net Worth
-3.64
0.92
1.33
1.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.02
0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-9.61
-18.63
28.37
-4.12
EBIT growth
-77.26
-150.04
-49.05
-1.83
Net profit growth
-74.55
-162.21
-49.13
-2.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
AMIT PRADEEPBHAI SUR
Executive Director
Darshak Shah
Managing Director & CFO
Mamta Prahlad Nishad
Non Executive Director
Altaf Husain
Independent Director
Madhu Devi
Independent Director
Vinay Nishad
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyal Dhrumil Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eureka Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in year 1992 Eureka Industries Ltd started its commercial production of Spinning project from November 1994. There was some delay in the implementation of project due to late deliveries of machinery by the suppliers. The Company manufactures textile products as well as specializes in cotton yarn. This company was promoted under the leadership of Mrs. Anna R. Malhotra Mr. Rajesh R. Mehta to produce and sale Yarn. Yarn itself has a wide application used in manufacturing of cords & laces, Coarse Elastic tapes, ropes, Industrial Fabrics like filter cloth, tarpaulins, bolting cloth, doubled tyre cord yarn, consumer fabrics like denim, canvas etc. The plant site is situated at Village Valthara, Dholka, Ahmedabad.
Read More
The Eureka Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eureka Industries Ltd is ₹9.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eureka Industries Ltd is 0 and -3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eureka Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eureka Industries Ltd is ₹2.71 and ₹11.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eureka Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.84%, 3 Years at 64.80%, 1 Year at 204.18%, 6 Month at 180.00%, 3 Month at 66.21% and 1 Month at 21.74%.
