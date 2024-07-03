Incorporated in year 1992 Eureka Industries Ltd started its commercial production of Spinning project from November 1994. There was some delay in the implementation of project due to late deliveries of machinery by the suppliers. The Company manufactures textile products as well as specializes in cotton yarn. This company was promoted under the leadership of Mrs. Anna R. Malhotra Mr. Rajesh R. Mehta to produce and sale Yarn. Yarn itself has a wide application used in manufacturing of cords & laces, Coarse Elastic tapes, ropes, Industrial Fabrics like filter cloth, tarpaulins, bolting cloth, doubled tyre cord yarn, consumer fabrics like denim, canvas etc. The plant site is situated at Village Valthara, Dholka, Ahmedabad.
