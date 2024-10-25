iifl-logo-icon 1
Eureka Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Eureka Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
EUREKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with limited review report thereon and consider other routine matters with the permission of Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting11 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
Change in Registered Office Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, 11th October, 2024
Board Meeting28 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
EUREKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the date time and venue to convene the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 2. To Consider and Approve the Directors Reports 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To Approve and recommend the Re-Appointment of Statutory Auditor. 5. To Approve and recommend the Regularization of Additional Director Mr. Darshak Shah (DIN: 10735398) 6. To Approve and recommend the Regularization of Additional Director Mr. Amitkumar Pradipbhai Sur (DIN: 02351343) 7. To Approve and recommend to Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company 8. To Approve and recommend for Alteration of Memorandum of Association (MOA) as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 9. To Approve and recommend for Adoption of New Set of Articles of Association (AOA) as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. 10. To consider and approve issue of equity shares on Right Basis upto Rs. 49 Cr. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 28th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
EUREKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve & take on record the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and take on record the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Board. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
EUREKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and take on record the Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in this behalf. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) In accordance with Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find herewith newspaper publication of Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, published in Financial Express and The Indian Express on 31st May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Eureka Industries Limited ( Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. Friday, March 29, 2024 inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Appointment of Vigilance Officer Read less.. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Eureka Industries Limited ( Company) at its Meeting held today i.e. Friday, March 29, 2024 inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor 3. Appointment of Vigilance Officer Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of (LODR),2015, the Company has appointed M/s. R.R. Thakkar & Co. as the Internal Auditors of the Company. CS Alpesh Paliwal as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company Ms. Neelam Shah, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
EUREKA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is in furtherance to our letter dated 29th December 2023 with respect to closure of Trading Window and pursuant to provisions of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 9th February2024 to consider Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The unaudited results shall be published immediately after the conclusion of the Board Meeting. Further the closure of Trading Window for the purpose of Trading in the Shares of the Company has already been in operation with effect from 30th December 2023 and shall remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial results by the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 9, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

