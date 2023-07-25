To, Dear Shareholders,

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting their Thirty Second Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and Audited Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

Current Year Previous Year (Rs. In lakhs) (Rs. In lakhs) Sales and Other Income 1924.97 839.49 Profit/(loss) Before Tax (455.59) (41.38) Less : Provision of Taxation 0 0 Net Profit /(Loss) for the year (455.60) (41.38) Total comprehensive income (455.60) (41.47)

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Company has achieved total revenue of Rs. 1924.97 Lakhs as against that of Rs. 839.49 Lakhs in the previous year. The Profit/ (loss) before Tax for the year amounts to Rs. (455.59) Lakhs against that of Rs. (41.38) Lakhs in the previous year. The Profit/ (loss) after tax amounted to Rs. (455.60) Lakhs against that of Rs. (41.38) Lakhs in the previous year. Your Directors are striving hard to improve performance of the Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has changed its nature of business and undertook the business of trading in Agro commodities. The Company has changed its Main Object clause with approval of members in the AGM held on 30th September, 2023.

CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

There were no changes in share capital of the Company during the year under review. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company was Rs.10,00,00,000/- divided into equity shares of 1,00,00,000 of Rs. 10/- each and Paid Up Equity Share Capital was Rs. 8,75,00,000/- divided into equity shares of 87,50,000 of Rs. 10/- each.

Further, as on date of report Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28th August, 2024 approved the Right Issue of Equity Shares upto Rs. 49.00 Crores.

SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the year under review the registered office of the Company was shifted from 32, Venus Atlantis Alfa Bazar Survey No.12, B/s. Reliance Petrol Pump, Anandnagar Road, Vejalpur, Ahmedabad, Gujarat- 380015 to 1001, Shitiratna, 10th floor, Panchvati, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad, Gujarat- 380006, India with effect from 25th July, 2023.

ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM OF ASSOCIATION:

During the year under review the Company has change its Main Object Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the company.

As on the date of this report, Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 28th August, 2024 altered the Memorandum of Association of the company as follows:

1. Increased Authorised Share Capital of the Company from from Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crores Only) divided into 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) Equity Shares of Rupee 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each to Rs. 60,00,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Crores Only) divided into 6,00,00,000 (Six Crores Only) Equity Shares of Rupee 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

2. Amend the Memorandum of Association of the company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

subject to approval of Shareholders in ensuing 32nd AGM..

ALTERATION OF ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION:

During the year under review the Company has not made any changes in the Articles of Association of the company.

As on the date of this report, Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 28th August, 2024 altered the Articles of Association of the company as follows:

New Set of Articles of Association ("AOA") as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 subject to approval of Shareholders in ensuing 32nd AGM.

DIVIDEND:

In view of losses, Your Directors are unable to recommend any Dividend on the Equity Shares in view of the present financial position of the Company.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the year under review, no transfer to reserves was carried out.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the financial year 2023-24, there are no transactions with the Related Parties as defined under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Specification of Definitions Details) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 23 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 were entered in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

There were no materially significant related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company. The Related Party Transaction Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.eurekaindustries.in under shareholders/ Related Party Transaction Policy link.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided during the year under review and as covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements forming part of the Annual Report.

MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Changes in the Board of Directors during the year under review and upto the date of Board Report are as follows:

Appointment of Directors:

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 25th July, 2023 approved appointment of Mr. Altaf Husain (DIN: 10232858) as Additional Non-Executive Director of the company subsequently he was regularized as Non-Executive Director of the company with the approval of members in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2023. Further he retires by rotation in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company. However, being eligible he offers himself for reappointment.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 25th July, 2023 approved appointment of Ms. Mamta Prahlad Nishad (DIN: 10232506) as Additional Executive Director of the company subsequently She was regularized and appointed as Managing Director of the company w.e.f. 21st August 2023 for five years with the approval of members in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2023.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 21st August 2023 approved appointment of Ms. Madhu Devi (DIN: 10267719), Mr. Vinay Nishad (DIN: 10268007) and Mr. Rakesh Kumar (DIN: 10269583) appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 21/08/2023. Subsequently they were regularized as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company with the approval of members in the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2023.

Further approval of members accorded in the Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2023 for appointment of Mr. Bhoomit Shailendrasinh Chaudhary (DIN: 09827837) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 08th August, 2024 approved appointment of Mr. Amitkumar Pradipbhai Sur (DIN: 02351343) as Additional Non-Executive Director of the company and Mr. Darshak Shah (DIN: 10735398) as Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of members in the ensuing general meeting of the Company.

Resignation of Directors:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 21st August, 2023 noted the resignation of Mr. Deepak Kumar Soni (DIN: 09670815) from the post of Director and Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Ashishkumar Modaram Modi (DIN: 07814188) the post of Director of the Company, with effect from 21/08/2023.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 11th September, 2023 noted the resignation of Mrs. Aarefa Kutub Kapasi (DIN: 07127418) from the post of Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 11/09/2023.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28th September, 2023 noted the resignation of Mr. Bhupendra Suthar (DIN: 09670612) from the post of Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 28/09/2023.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28th December, 2023 noted the resignation of Mr. Bhoomit Shailendrasinh Chaudhary (DIN: 09827837) from the position of Non-Executive Director of the company

21 with effect from 28/12/2023.

Key Managerial Personnel and Changes:

The Board of Director in their meeting held on 24th November, 2023 appointed Ms. Neelam Damji Shah appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 24/11/2023. Further board noted the resignation of Ms. Neelam Damji Shah from the position of Company and Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 28th May, 2024.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 21st August 2023 noted the resignation Mr. Deepak Kumar Soni (DIN: 09670815) from the position of CFO (KMP) of the company with effect from 21/08/2023.

The Board of Director in their meeting held on 09th February, 2023 approved the appointment of Ms. Mamta Prahlad Nishad (DIN: 10232506) as the CFO (KMP) of the Company with effect from 09/02/2024.

Declaration of Independence:

In accordance with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, as amended, each Independent Director of the Company has provided a written declaration confirming that he/she meets the criteria of independence as stipulated under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations.

In the opinion of the Board, Independent Directors fulfil the conditions specified in Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued thereunder as well as Listing Regulations and are independent from Management.

All the Independent Directors of the Company have enrolled their names in the online database of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Familiarization Program for Independent Directors:

At the time of the appointment of an Independent Director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/her role, function, duties and responsibilities. Further, the Independent Directors are introduced with the corporate affairs, new developments and business of the Company from time to time. The Familiarization program is also available on the website of the Company www.eurekaindustries.in.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND VARIOUS COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEETINGS

The Board of Directors along with its Committees provide leadership and guidance to the Management and directs and supervises the performance of the Company, thereby enhancing stakeholder value.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board has a fiduciary relationship in ensuring that the rights of all stakeholders are protected. The Board of the company comprises of Executive (Whole-time Director) and Non-Executive Directors. Independent Directors are eminent persons with proven record in diverse areas like business, accounting, marketing, technology, finance, economics, administration, etc. The composition of Board of Directors represents optimal mix of professionalism, qualification, knowledge, skill sets, track record, integrity, expertise and diversity. The Board of Directors, as on March 31, 2024, comprised of 5 Directors, out of which 1 was Executive Director ("ED") (MD), 1 were Non-Executive Directors ("NEDs") and 3 were Non-Executive Independent Directors ("NEIDs").

Composition of Board:

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN Designation 1. Mamta 10232506 Managing Director 2. Altaf Husain 10232858 Non-Executive Director 3. Madhu Devi 10267719 Independent Director 4. Vinay Nishad 10268007 Independent Director 5. Rakesh Kumar 10269583 Independent Director 6. Darshak Shah 10735398 Executive Director 7. Amitkumar Pradipbhai Sur 02351343 Non-Executive Director 8. Deepak Kumar Soni 09670815 Managing Director 9. Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 07814188 Director 10. Bhoomit Shailendrasinh Chaudhary 09827837 Non-Executive Director 11. Bhupendra Suthar 09670612 Non-Executive Director 12. Aarefa Kutub Kapasi 07127418 Independent Director

*Ms. Mamta was appointed on 25/07/2023 *Mr. Altaf Husain was appointed on 25/07/2023 *Ms. Madhu Devi was appointed on 21/08/2023 *Mr. Vinay Nishad was appointed on 21/08/2023 Mr. Deepak Kumar Soni resigned on 21/08/2023 Mr. Ashishkimar Modaram Modi resigned on 21/08/2023 *Mr. Rakesh Kumar was appointed on 21/08/2023 *Mrs. Aarefa Kutub Kapasi resigned on 11/09/2023 *Mr. Bhoomit Shailendrasinh Chaudhary resigned on 28/12/2023 *Mr. Bhupendra Suthar resigned on 28/09/2023 *Mr. Darshak Shah was appointed w.e.f. 08/08/2024 *Mr. Amitkumar Pradipbhai Sur was appointed w.e.f. 08/08/2024 Board Meetings:

No. Meetings Mamta Altaf Husain Madhu Devi Vinay Nishad Rakesh Kumar 1 30.05.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 2 25.07.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 3 29.07.2023 Yes Yes N.A. N.A. N.A. 4 21.08.2023 Yes Yes N.A. N.A. N.A. 5 05.09.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 6 06.09.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 7 11.09.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 8 28.09.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 9 26.10.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 10 03.11.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 11 24.11.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 12 28.12.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 13 06.02.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 14 09.02.2023 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 15 15.02.2024 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 16 29.03.2024 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Remaining Directors:

Sr. No. Attendance of the Directors at the meeting (Yes/No/N.A.) Date of Board Meetings Darsha k Shah Amitkumar Pradipbhai Sur Deepak Kumar Soni Ashishku mar Modaram Modi Bhoomit Shailendras inh Chaudhary Bhupe ndra Suthar Aarefa Kutub Kapasi 1 30.05.2023 N.A. N.A. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 2 25.07.2023 N.A. N.A. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 3 29.07.2023 N.A. N.A. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 4 21.08.2023 N.A. N.A. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 5 05.09.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes Yes Yes 6 06.09.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes Yes N.A. 7 11.09.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes Yes N.A. 8 28.09.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes N.A. N.A. 9 26.10.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes N.A. N.A. 10 03.11.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes N.A. N.A. 11 24.11.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. Yes N.A. N.A. 12 28.12.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 13 06.02.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 14 09.02.2023 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 15 15.02.2024 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 16 29.03.2024 N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee has been constituted by the Board in compliance with the requirements of Section 177 of the Act and Regulation 18 of the Listing Regulations. The board of directors has entrusted the Audit Committee with the responsibility to supervise these processes and ensure accurate and timely disclosures that maintain the transparency, integrity and quality of financial control and reporting.

Composition of Audit Committee as on 31.03.2024:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Vinay Nishad (DIN: 10268007) Chairman and Member Independent Director 2. Ms. Madhu Devi (DIN: 10267719) Member Independent Director 3. Mr. Rakesh Kumar (DIN: 10269583) Member Independent Director

Audit Committee Meetings:

In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 18 (2)(a) of the Listing Regulations, the Audit Committee of the Company shall meet at least four times in a year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. During the Financial year the Meetings of Audit committee was held in following manner:

Date of Meeting Name of Directors who attended 30.05.2023 *Aarefa Kutub Kapasi **Bhupendra Suthar ***Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 29.07.2023 *Aarefa Kutub Kapasi **Bhupendra Suthar ***Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 03.11.2023 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 06.02.2024 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 09.02.2024 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 29.03.2024 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar

*Resigned w.e.f. 11.09.2023 **Resigned w.e.f. 28.09.2023 *** Resigned w.e.f. 21.08.2023

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) consist majority of Independent Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted by the Board in compliance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 19 of the Listing Regulations. The board of directors has entrusted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with the responsibility to formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel .

Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee as on 31.03.2024:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Vinay Nishad (DIN: 10268007) Chairman and Member Independent Director 2. Ms. Madhu Devi (DIN: 10267719) Member Independent Director 3. Mr. Rakesh Kumar (DIN: 10269583) Member Independent Director

Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings:

In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 19 (3A) of the Listing Regulations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company shall meet at least once in a year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. During the Financial year the Meetings of Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held in following manner:

Date of Meeting Name of Directors who attended 25.07.2023 *Aarefa Kutub Kapasi **Bhupendra Suthar ***Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 21.08.2023 *Aarefa Kutub Kapasi **Bhupendra Suthar ***Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 17.10.2023 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 28.12.2023 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 01.02.2024 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 29.03.2024 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar

*Resigned w.e.f. 11.09.2023 **Resigned w.e.f. 28.09.2023 *** Resigned w.e.f. 21.08.2023

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee ("SRC") considers and resolves the grievances of our shareholders, including complaints relating to non-receipt of annual report, transfer and transmission of securities, non-receipt of dividends/interests and such other grievances as may be raised by the security holders from time to time.

Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee as on 31.03.2024:

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Vinay Nishad (DIN: 10268007) Chairman and Member Independent Director 2. Ms. Madhu Devi (DIN: 10267719) Member Independent Director 3. Mr. Rakesh Kumar (DIN: 10269583) Member Independent Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meetings:

In terms of the provisions of the Regulation 20 (3A) of the Listing Regulations, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company shall meet at least once in a year and in respect of which meetings proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose. During the Financial year the Meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee was held in following manner:

Date of Meeting Name of Directors who attended 21.04.2023 *Aarefa Kutub Kapasi **Bhupendra Suthar ***Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 21.07.2023 *Aarefa Kutub Kapasi **Bhupendra Suthar ***Ashishkumar Modaram Modi 19.10.2023 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar 28.01.2024 Vinay Nishad Madhu Devi Rakesh Kumar

*Resigned w.e.f. 11.09.2023 **Resigned w.e.f. 28.09.2023 *** Resigned w.e.f. 21.08.2023

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

As required under Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; (b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of your Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss statement of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024; (c) proper and sufficient care have been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a ‘going concern basis; (e) proper internal financial controls laid down by the Directors were followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively; and (f) Proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.eurekaindustries.in under shareholders/Vigil Mechanism Policy link.

Annual Evaluation of Boards Performance:

Annual Evaluation of Directors, Committees and Board Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors carried out annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the working of its Committees.

The performance of the Board as a whole and of its Committees was evaluated by the Board through structured questionnaire which covered various aspects such as the composition and quality, meetings and procedures, contribution to Board processes, effectiveness of the functions allocated, relationship with management, professional development, adequacy, appropriateness and timeliness of information etc. Taking into consideration the responses received from the Individual Directors to the questionnaire, performance of the Board and its Committees was evaluated. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

In terms of requirements of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, a separate meeting of Independent Directors of the Company was held on Friday, 29th March, 2024 to review:

The performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole and its Committees thereof;

The performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors;

To assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information between the Management and the Board. Performance evaluation of Independent Directors was done by the entire Board, excluding the Independent Director being evaluated

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

No employee of the Company was in receipt of remuneration more than the limits specified under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, during the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

THE DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has already formulated an Audit Committee which holds the Audit Committee meeting time to time to review the financial results, internal financial controls and risk management system, auditors independence and performance etc. The Company has also appointed Internal Auditors who perform their duty on the basis of the scope of work allotted to them time to time.

AUDITORS AND REPORTS:

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

Statutory Auditors:

M/s. V S S B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 121356W) were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company, for a period of 1 year, to hold office from conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2023-24. In terms of the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions, the Company can appoint or reappoint an audit firm as statutory auditors for not more than 2 (two) terms of 5 (five) consecutive years. M/s. V S S B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 121356W) is eligible for reappointment for a further period of five years.

Based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 28, 2024 approved the reappointment of M/s. V S S B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (FRN: 121356W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years from conclusion of the 32nd Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2028-29. The Board of Directors, in consultation with the Audit Committee, may alter and vary the terms and conditions of appointment, including remuneration, in such manner and to such extent as may be mutually agreed with the Statutory Auditors.

The Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements, both standalone and consolidated for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The said Auditors Report(s) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on the financial statements of the Company forms part of this Annual Report.

Observations of Statutory Auditors on Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 does not contain any qualification, adverse remark or reservation and therefore, do not call for any further explanation or comments from the Board under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Auditors have not reported any matter to the Company required to be disclosed under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s. PALIWAL & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to undertake the secretarial audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 is annexed herewith. Board has reviewed the comments given by the secretarial auditor and would try to complete all the requirements as suggested by secretarial auditor under section 134 of the Act.

Management explanation on the remarks of Secretarial Audit report:

a) As per section 203 of the Companies Act 2013, if the office of any Key Managerial Personnel is vacated it must be filled up within a period of six months from such vacancy. However, the Chief Financial Officer Mr. Deepak Kumar Soni has vacated the office w.e.f 21st August, 2022 and till 08th February 2024 no Chief Financial Officer was appointed:

The Company has duly complied with section 203 and appointed Ms. Mamta Prahlad Nishad (DIN: 10232506) as the CFO (KMP) of the Company with effect from 09/02/2024.

b) As per Regulation 40(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 entity shall ensure that the share transfer agent produces a certificate from a practicing company secretary within thirty days from the end of the Financial year. However, certificate from PCS for the Quarter ended March 2023, was not filed to the Stock Exchange within time.

The non-compliance occurred due to inadvertence and without any malafied intention of the Company. Further, the company has filed the same as soon it came to companys notice.

c) As per Regulation 7(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, entity shall submit a compliance certificate to the exchange within thirty days from end of the financial year. However, the submission of Compliance Certificate for the quarter ended March 2023, was not submitted within time.

The non-compliance occurred due to inadvertence and without any malafied intention of the Company. Further, the company has filed the same as soon it came to companys notice.

d) As per Regulation 31(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the entity shall submit the statement showing holding of the securities and the Shareholding Pattern on Quarterly basis within twenty one days from the end of each Quarter. However, the Statement for the Quarter ended March 2023 was not submitted within time.

The non-compliance occurred due to inadvertence and without any malafied intention of the Company. Further, the company has filed the same as soon it came to companys notice.

e) As per Reg. 47(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, the entity shall publish the Quarterly Financial Results in Newspaper and Submission of same with Stock Exchange within 48 hours from the conclusion of meeting in which financial results were approved. However, the same was not been submitted to the stock exchange for the quarter ended March 2023 and June 2023.

The non-compliance occurred due to inadvertence and without any malafied intention of the Company. Further, the company from that event onwards is publishing the newspaper advertisement and filing the same with the exchange.

f) As per Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, listed entity must submit Structured Digital Database compliance certificate within 21 days from end of each quarter. However, the Compliance Certificate for the Quarter ended March 2023 and September 2023 was not filed within time.

The non-compliance occurred due to inadvertence and without any malafied intention of the Company. Further, the company has filed the same as soon it came to companys notice.

Further Company has paid all the fines levied by the stock exchanges. During the year under review the Company has paid Rs.1,20,360/- in respect of fines to BSE.

Internal Audit

The Company has appointed M/s. R. R. Thakkar & Co. Chartered Accountants, FRN No. 156381W as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

The Internal Auditor of the Company directly reports to the Audit Committee for functional matters. The Audit Committee reviews internal audit report and internal control measures at its quarterly meetings. Companys internal controls are commensurate with the size and operations of the business. Continuous internal monitoring mechanism ensures timely identification and redressal of issues.

ANNUAL RETURN:

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is available on the Companys website at -www.eurekaindltd.com.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

As required under section 134(3)(m) of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, Your Company has no activities relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption etc.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO: NIL

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Your Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance, although few of the information are provided in this report under relevant heading.

However, Company is complying with few of the exempted regulations voluntarily and details of same are provided in this report under the respective heading.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

To foster a positive workplace environment free from harassment of any nature we have institutionalized the Anti-Sexual Harassment Initiative (ASHI) framework through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at the all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. During the year under review there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported. EQUITY SHARES:

During the year, Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights or any sweat equity shares and the ISIN No. allotted to the company is INE958A01011.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES WITH STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-24 to BSE Ltd, Mumbai where the Companys Shares are listed and the ISIN allotted for the same Equity Share is INE958A01011 and BSE Script Code is 521137.

DEMATERIALISATION

As per direction of the SEBI and Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, the shares of the Company are under compulsory demat form. The Company has established connectivity with both the Depositories i.e. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited and the Demat activation number allotted to the Company is ISIN: INE958A01011. Presently, shares are held in electronic and physical mode (70.46 % of shares in demat, 29.54 % in physical mode).

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES & ASSOCIATES:

Your Company doesnt have any Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of section 135 and schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to your Company and hence the Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V Part B of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015") is annexed herewith.

RECLASSIFICATION OF SHAREHOLDING OF THE COMPANY:

During the year under review Re-Classification application under regulation 31A of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 filed by company from promoter to non-promter was approved by BSE on 16th August, 2023 and Sanjeevkumar M. Chhajer, Rajeevkumar Malchand Chhajer, Manju Sushil Kejriwal, Sushil Radhakrishan Kejriwal, Bumaco Marketing Private Limited, Yash Fabritex Private Limited, Ambica Taptex Private Limited and Indu Sajjan Kejriwal were re -classified as Public.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, the Company has received notice from National Company Law Tribunal in the matter of Section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 in the matter of Harsiddhi Distillery Private Limited for non-payment of unsecured taken by the Company amounting to Rs. 1.21/- Cr.

CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Companys code of conduct has been complied with by all the members of the Board and selected employees of the Company. The Company has in place a prevention of Insider Trading Code based on SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015. This code is applicable to all Directors and designated employees. The code ensures prevention of dealing in shares by persons having access to the unpublished price sensitive information. The Code has been posted on the Companys website.

The Company has adopted the amended Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 (as amended) by passing Board resolution dated March 30, 2019. The intimation of adopting the amended code of practices and procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information have been given to the BSE Limited and the copy of the amended Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information have been made available on the website of the Company.

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has maintained a functional website namely (www.osivl.com) containing basic information about the Company. The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company etc.

GENERAL:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions for the same during the year under review:

1. Deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013;

2. Material changes and/or commitments that could affect the Companys financial position, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report;

3. Significant or material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals, impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future except as mentioned in the board report.

4. Maintenance of cost records as per sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013;

5. Frauds reported as per Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013;

6. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND APPRECIATION:

The Board places on record its appreciation for the continued co-operation and support extended to the Company by its customers which enables the Company to make every effort in understanding their unique needs and deliver maximum customer Satisfaction. Your Directors take this opportunity to express their gratitude and thank the Customers, Dealers and Suppliers, Investors, Members, Banks, Financial Institutions, Central and State Governments for their continued support and co-operation. Your Directors also thank the employees of the Company across all levels for the sincere and hard work put in by them during the year under review

For, Eureka Industries Limited

Mamta Prahlad Nishad Managing Director and CFO DIN: 10232506