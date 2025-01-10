To the Members of

Eveready Industries India Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of

Eveready Industries India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of profit and loss, (including the statement of other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (The "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 30.1 to the standalone financial statements which relates to the penalty of Rs. 17,155.00 Lakhs levied by the Competition Commission of India for non-compliance with provisions of the Competition Act 2002, against which an appeal has been filed by the Company with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, New Delhi. As per legal advice obtained by the Company, the amount of penalty cannot be reliably estimated at this stage owing to the uncertainty of the future outcome of the litigation. Accordingly, no provision has been made and the same has been disclosed as contingent liability. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Descriptions of Key Audit Matter How we addressed the matter in our audit A. Valuation of inventories We obtained assurance over the appropriateness of the managements assumptions applied in calculating the value of the inventories and related provisions by: (Refer to note 10 to the standalone financial statements). • Completing a walkthrough of the inventory valuation process and assessing the design and implementation of the key controls addressing the risk. The Company is having Inventory of Rs. 25,044.82 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. Inventories are to be valued as per Ind AS • Verifying the effectiveness of key inventory controls operating over inventories; including sample based physical verification. 2. As described in the accounting policies in note 10 to the standalone financial statements, inventories are carried at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Further the management applies judgment in determining the appropriate provisions against inventory of Stores, Raw Material, Finished goods and Work in progress based upon a detailed analysis of old inventory, net realisable value below cost based upon future plans for sale of inventory. • Reviewing the document and other record related to physical verification of inventories done by the management during the year. • Verifying for a sample of individual products that costs have been correctly recorded. • Comparing the net realisable value to the cost price of inventories to check for completeness of the associated provision. • Reviewing the historical accuracy of inventory provisioning and the level of inventory write-offs during the year. Also reviewing the estimate and basis of provision made on specific inventories. • Recomputing provisions recorded to verify that they are in line with the Company policy. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in the Inventory valuation. B. Revenue Recognition As part of our audit, we understood the Companys policies and processes, control mechanisms and methods in relation to the revenue recognition, estimation of discounts and incentive and provision for warranty and evaluated the design and operative effectiveness of the financial controls for the above through our test of control procedures. (Refer to note 22 to the standalone financial statements). • Our audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Revenue is recognized when the control of the underlying products has been transferred to customer along with the satisfaction of the Companys performance obligation under a contract with customer. Terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, delivery specifications including Incoterms in case of exports, timing of recognition of sales require significant judgment in determining revenues. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not get recognised in the correct period. • Performing procedures to ensure that the revenue recognition criteria adopted by Company for all major revenue streams is appropriate and in line with the Companys accounting policies. Due to the Companys presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment, the estimation of the various types of discounts and incentive schemes to be recognised based on sales made during the year is material and considered to be complex and judgmental. • Obtaining and inspecting, on a sample basis, supporting documentation for discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and disbursed during the year as well as credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether these were recorded appropriately. The provision for warranty is computed based on sales volume and historical information about product failures (and consequential repairs and returns), adjusted for the key developments occurring during the year which may affect the liability. • Our audit procedures included, among other things, the evaluation of the process to calculate the provision for product warranties and the evaluation of the relevant assumptions and their derivation for the measurement of the provisions. Due to the significant risk associated with revenue recognition in accordance with terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers and the judgments and estimates involved in making the estimation of discounts and incentive and provision for warranty, we determined the recognition of revenue, estimation of discounts and incentive and provision against warranty as a key audit matter. • Based on historical data used by the Company to estimate its provisions for product warranties, we assessed the permanence of methods used, the relevance and reliability of underlying data, and calculations applied. • We also compared costs incurred to the previously recognized provisions to assess the quality of the management estimates. Based on the evidence obtained, we concluded that managements process for identifying and quantifying warranty provisions was appropriate and that the resulting provision was reasonable. • Performed procedures to identify any unusual trends of revenue recognition. • Traced disclosure information to accounting records and other supporting documentation. Our Conclusion: Based on the audit procedures performed, we did not identify any material exceptions in the revenue recognition, estimation of discounts and incentive and provision against warranty.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act., read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: I. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Note 30.1 to the standalone financial statements; II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as on March 31, 2024; III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on our audit procedures that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under paragraph 2(h) (iv)(a) &(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

V. The Company has not declared any dividend in previous financial year. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 302049E (Navindra Kumar Surana) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership Number: 053816 Date: April 26, 2024 UDIN: 24053816BKACCN5681

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Eveready Industries India Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024) i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under. ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory (excluding inventories in transit) at reasonable intervals during the year and discrepancies is less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The company has filed quarterly returns/ statement (including revised) with such banks, which are in agreement with books of accounts other than those as set out below:

Quarter Ended Name of the Bank Particulars Amount as per books of accounts (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount as reported in quarterly returns/ statements (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount of Difference (Rs. in Lakhs) June 30, 2023 UCO Bank and Consortium of Banks Inventories 24,573.39 24,569.71 3.68 Trade Receivables 16,148.93 16,145.93 3.00 September 30, 2023 UCO Bank and Consortium of Banks Inventories 25,542.90 25,542.59 0.31 Trade Receivables 14,074.58 14,074.38 0.2 December 31, 2023 UCO Bank and Consortium of Banks Inventories 25,057.77 25,061.32 (3.55) Trade Receivables 12,707.07 12,705.80 1.27

Also refer Note 30.10.7 to the standalone financial statements.

iii. (a) to (d) and (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii) (d) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security has been made /provided by the company during the year in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of battery and flash light, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs and other statutory dues applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the statutory dues related to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 0.35 1998-1999 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax The Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 0.10 1999-2000 Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals) Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Sales Tax 6.09 2001-2002 Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Tax The Kerala General Sales Tax Act, 1963 Sales Tax 4.52 2000-2001 to 2002-2003 Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Tax Bihar Finance Act, 1981 Sales Tax 0.80 2005-2006 Asst. Commissioner of Commercial Tax The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax 13.79 2011-2012 Commercial Tax Appellate Tribunal West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 1.27 2013-2014 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax The Uttar Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2008 Value Added Tax 0.68 2015-2016 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals) Karnataka Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 1979 Entry Tax 15.10 1994-1995 to 1997-1998 CESTAT Bangalore The Uttar Pradesh Tax on Entry of Goods Act, 2000 Entry Tax 3.60 2005-2006 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals) The Chhattisgarh Sthaniya Kshetra Me Mal Entry Tax 11.79 2013-2014 Commissioner of Commercial Tax (Appeals) Ke Pravesh Par Kar Adhiniyam, 1976 CGST & SGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 34.54 2017-2018 to 2019-2020 Additional Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) CGST & SGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 166.52 2017-2018 Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) CGST & SGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 66.94 2017-2018 Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) CGST & SGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 42.77 2017-2018, 2018-2019 Goods & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal CGST & SGST Act, 2017 Goods & Service Tax 15.51 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 31.31 2005-2006 High Court, Calcutta Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 9.80 2017-2018 Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1,496.53 1997-1998 to 2003- 2004 High Court of Lucknow Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 457.79 2010-2011 to 2013- 2014, 2014-2015 to 2015-2016, 2006-2007 to 2017-2018, 2012- 2013 to 2016-2017 Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 19.90 2004-2005 to 2005- 2006, 2015-2016 to 2017-2018 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 95.68 1996-1997 to 1997- 1998,1997-1998 to 2000-2001 Asst. Commissioner of Central Excise Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 35.60 2012-2013 to 2015- 2016, 2009-2010 to 2012-2013 Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance 33.00 2001-2003 Employee State Insurance Court The Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 Employees State Insurance 0.23 June 2000 to March 2003 Employee State Insurance Court

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013).

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the Management, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 302049E (Navindra Kumar Surana) Partner Place: Kolkata Membership Number: 053816 Date: April 26, 2024 UDIN: 24053816BKACCN5681

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Eveready Industries India Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Eveready Industries India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to theses standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.