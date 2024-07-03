Summary

Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) was incorporated on June 24, 1934 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was formerly asubsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation, US and was subsequently taken over by B M Khaitan and the Williamson Magor Group of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Eveready Industries Ltd., eleven years after its Bhopal plant was involved in one of the worlds worst industrial disasters. The Company is in the business of manufacture and marketing of batteries and flashlights under the brand Eveready. The Company distributes a wide range of lighting and electrical products. It has manufacturing facilities at Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, Kolkata and Goalpara (Assam) and is supported by a sales and distribution network across the country.Over the decades, the Company has been the leader in the dry cell batteries and flashlights markets in India. The companys contemporary product portfolio in the domestic market comprises dry cell and rechargeable batteries under the brand names Eveready, PowerCell and Uniross, flashlights and lanterns under the brand names Eveready and PowerCell, LED bulbs and luminaires under the brand names Eveready and PowerCell, devices like mobile power banks, rechargeable fans and radio under the Eveready brand, small home appliances under the Eveready brand and packet tea under the brand names Tez, Jaago and Premium Gold.The capacity of the company to produce batteries stood at 1350 Million Pcs as on Mar 31, 05 a

