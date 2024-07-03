iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Share Price

382.4
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open395.1
  • Day's High396.3
  • 52 Wk High505
  • Prev. Close395
  • Day's Low377.55
  • 52 Wk Low 295.05
  • Turnover (lac)254.12
  • P/E38.2
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value60.9
  • EPS10.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,779.28
  • Div. Yield0.25
No Records Found

Eveready Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Dry cells

Open

395.1

Prev. Close

395

Turnover(Lac.)

254.12

Day's High

396.3

Day's Low

377.55

52 Week's High

505

52 Week's Low

295.05

Book Value

60.9

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,779.28

P/E

38.2

EPS

10.36

Divi. Yield

0.25

Eveready Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Apr, 2024

arrow

Eveready Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Eveready Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.19%

Non-Promoter- 6.61%

Institutions: 6.60%

Non-Institutions: 50.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Eveready Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.34

36.34

36.34

36.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

347.43

280.21

258.75

212.75

Net Worth

383.77

316.55

295.09

249.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,206.75

1,248.98

1,210.92

1,456.34

yoy growth (%)

-3.38

3.14

-16.85

7.46

Raw materials

-721.08

-685.04

-727.42

-903.6

As % of sales

59.75

54.84

60.07

62.04

Employee costs

-148.43

-142.62

-149.46

-167.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.46

149.63

68.48

77.18

Depreciation

-27.47

-27.23

-28.96

-19.24

Tax paid

-1.98

170.93

-40.5

-22.44

Working capital

1.3

-363.33

323.86

88.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.38

3.14

-16.85

7.46

Op profit growth

-46.47

85.51

14.96

-20.96

EBIT growth

-51.65

45.19

31.17

-17.24

Net profit growth

-115.35

-272.15

228.05

-41.54

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,314.28

1,327.73

1,206.75

1,248.99

1,221.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,314.28

1,327.73

1,206.75

1,248.99

1,221.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.89

8.6

4.69

4.19

198.22

Eveready Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eveready Industries India Ltd

EVEREADY

395

38.22,876.3129.50.25362.4459.78

Indo National Ltd

NIPPOBATRY

570.35

103.73425.5520.88127.57303.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Eveready Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

T Punwani

Independent Director

Mahesh Shah

Independent Director

Roshan L Joseph

Managing Director

Suvamoy Saha

Independent Director

Arundhuti Dhar

Non Executive Director

Utsav Parekh

Independent Director

Sourav Bhagat

Non Executive Director

Girish Mehta

Independent Director

Sunil Sikka

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anand C Burman

Non Executive Director

Mohit Burman

Independent Director

Sunil Kumar Alagh

Non Executive Director

Arjun Lamba

Independent Director

Sharad Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eveready Industries India Ltd

Summary

Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) was incorporated on June 24, 1934 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was formerly asubsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation, US and was subsequently taken over by B M Khaitan and the Williamson Magor Group of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Eveready Industries Ltd., eleven years after its Bhopal plant was involved in one of the worlds worst industrial disasters. The Company is in the business of manufacture and marketing of batteries and flashlights under the brand Eveready. The Company distributes a wide range of lighting and electrical products. It has manufacturing facilities at Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, Kolkata and Goalpara (Assam) and is supported by a sales and distribution network across the country.Over the decades, the Company has been the leader in the dry cell batteries and flashlights markets in India. The companys contemporary product portfolio in the domestic market comprises dry cell and rechargeable batteries under the brand names Eveready, PowerCell and Uniross, flashlights and lanterns under the brand names Eveready and PowerCell, LED bulbs and luminaires under the brand names Eveready and PowerCell, devices like mobile power banks, rechargeable fans and radio under the Eveready brand, small home appliances under the Eveready brand and packet tea under the brand names Tez, Jaago and Premium Gold.The capacity of the company to produce batteries stood at 1350 Million Pcs as on Mar 31, 05 a
Company FAQs

What is the Eveready Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Eveready Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹382.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eveready Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eveready Industries India Ltd is ₹2779.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eveready Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eveready Industries India Ltd is 38.2 and 6.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eveready Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eveready Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eveready Industries India Ltd is ₹295.05 and ₹505 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eveready Industries India Ltd?

Eveready Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.28%, 3 Years at 7.23%, 1 Year at 13.91%, 6 Month at 11.35%, 3 Month at -14.20% and 1 Month at -1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eveready Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eveready Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.19 %
Institutions - 6.61 %
Public - 50.20 %

