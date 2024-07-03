Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDry cells
Open₹395.1
Prev. Close₹395
Turnover(Lac.)₹254.12
Day's High₹396.3
Day's Low₹377.55
52 Week's High₹505
52 Week's Low₹295.05
Book Value₹60.9
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,779.28
P/E38.2
EPS10.36
Divi. Yield0.25
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.34
36.34
36.34
36.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.43
280.21
258.75
212.75
Net Worth
383.77
316.55
295.09
249.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,206.75
1,248.98
1,210.92
1,456.34
yoy growth (%)
-3.38
3.14
-16.85
7.46
Raw materials
-721.08
-685.04
-727.42
-903.6
As % of sales
59.75
54.84
60.07
62.04
Employee costs
-148.43
-142.62
-149.46
-167.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.46
149.63
68.48
77.18
Depreciation
-27.47
-27.23
-28.96
-19.24
Tax paid
-1.98
170.93
-40.5
-22.44
Working capital
1.3
-363.33
323.86
88.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.38
3.14
-16.85
7.46
Op profit growth
-46.47
85.51
14.96
-20.96
EBIT growth
-51.65
45.19
31.17
-17.24
Net profit growth
-115.35
-272.15
228.05
-41.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,314.28
1,327.73
1,206.75
1,248.99
1,221.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,314.28
1,327.73
1,206.75
1,248.99
1,221.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.89
8.6
4.69
4.19
198.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eveready Industries India Ltd
EVEREADY
395
|38.2
|2,876.31
|29.5
|0.25
|362.44
|59.78
Indo National Ltd
NIPPOBATRY
570.35
|103.73
|425.55
|2
|0.88
|127.57
|303.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
T Punwani
Independent Director
Mahesh Shah
Independent Director
Roshan L Joseph
Managing Director
Suvamoy Saha
Independent Director
Arundhuti Dhar
Non Executive Director
Utsav Parekh
Independent Director
Sourav Bhagat
Non Executive Director
Girish Mehta
Independent Director
Sunil Sikka
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anand C Burman
Non Executive Director
Mohit Burman
Independent Director
Sunil Kumar Alagh
Non Executive Director
Arjun Lamba
Independent Director
Sharad Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eveready Industries India Ltd
Summary
Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) was incorporated on June 24, 1934 as a Public Limited Company. The Company was formerly asubsidiary of Union Carbide Corporation, US and was subsequently taken over by B M Khaitan and the Williamson Magor Group of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Eveready Industries Ltd., eleven years after its Bhopal plant was involved in one of the worlds worst industrial disasters. The Company is in the business of manufacture and marketing of batteries and flashlights under the brand Eveready. The Company distributes a wide range of lighting and electrical products. It has manufacturing facilities at Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur, Kolkata and Goalpara (Assam) and is supported by a sales and distribution network across the country.Over the decades, the Company has been the leader in the dry cell batteries and flashlights markets in India. The companys contemporary product portfolio in the domestic market comprises dry cell and rechargeable batteries under the brand names Eveready, PowerCell and Uniross, flashlights and lanterns under the brand names Eveready and PowerCell, LED bulbs and luminaires under the brand names Eveready and PowerCell, devices like mobile power banks, rechargeable fans and radio under the Eveready brand, small home appliances under the Eveready brand and packet tea under the brand names Tez, Jaago and Premium Gold.The capacity of the company to produce batteries stood at 1350 Million Pcs as on Mar 31, 05 a
Read More
The Eveready Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹382.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eveready Industries India Ltd is ₹2779.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eveready Industries India Ltd is 38.2 and 6.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eveready Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eveready Industries India Ltd is ₹295.05 and ₹505 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eveready Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.28%, 3 Years at 7.23%, 1 Year at 13.91%, 6 Month at 11.35%, 3 Month at -14.20% and 1 Month at -1.16%.
