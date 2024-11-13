Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eveready Industries India Ltd
EVEREADY
369.3
|35.81
|2,696.06
|29.5
|0.27
|362.44
|59.78
Indo National Ltd
NIPPOBATRY
533.65
|95.9
|393.41
|2
|0.95
|127.57
|303.72
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.