|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,206.75
1,248.98
1,210.92
1,456.34
yoy growth (%)
-3.38
3.14
-16.85
7.46
Raw materials
-721.08
-685.04
-727.42
-903.6
As % of sales
59.75
54.84
60.07
62.04
Employee costs
-148.43
-142.62
-149.46
-167.7
As % of sales
12.3
11.41
12.34
11.51
Other costs
-216.95
-196.59
-212.91
-279.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.97
15.74
17.58
19.2
Operating profit
120.28
224.71
121.12
105.35
OPM
9.96
17.99
10
7.23
Depreciation
-27.47
-27.23
-28.96
-19.24
Interest expense
-48.03
-52.02
-70.4
-28.7
Other income
4.68
4.18
46.72
19.76
Profit before tax
49.46
149.63
68.48
77.18
Taxes
-1.98
170.93
-40.5
-22.44
Tax rate
-4.01
114.22
-59.14
-29.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
47.48
320.57
27.97
54.73
Exceptional items
0
-629.7
151.59
0
Net profit
47.48
-309.13
179.56
54.73
yoy growth (%)
-115.35
-272.15
228.05
-41.54
NPM
3.93
-24.75
14.82
3.75
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
