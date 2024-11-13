iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

390.65
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,206.75

1,248.98

1,210.92

1,456.34

yoy growth (%)

-3.38

3.14

-16.85

7.46

Raw materials

-721.08

-685.04

-727.42

-903.6

As % of sales

59.75

54.84

60.07

62.04

Employee costs

-148.43

-142.62

-149.46

-167.7

As % of sales

12.3

11.41

12.34

11.51

Other costs

-216.95

-196.59

-212.91

-279.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.97

15.74

17.58

19.2

Operating profit

120.28

224.71

121.12

105.35

OPM

9.96

17.99

10

7.23

Depreciation

-27.47

-27.23

-28.96

-19.24

Interest expense

-48.03

-52.02

-70.4

-28.7

Other income

4.68

4.18

46.72

19.76

Profit before tax

49.46

149.63

68.48

77.18

Taxes

-1.98

170.93

-40.5

-22.44

Tax rate

-4.01

114.22

-59.14

-29.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

47.48

320.57

27.97

54.73

Exceptional items

0

-629.7

151.59

0

Net profit

47.48

-309.13

179.56

54.73

yoy growth (%)

-115.35

-272.15

228.05

-41.54

NPM

3.93

-24.75

14.82

3.75

Eveready Inds. : related Articles

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit


Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

