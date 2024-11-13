Eveready Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36.34
36.34
36.34
36.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
347.43
280.21
258.75
212.75
Net Worth
383.77
316.55
295.09
249.09
Minority Interest
Debt
306.54
398.04
395.51
446.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
39.15
38.93
37.72
36.73
Total Liabilities
729.46
753.52
728.32
732.81
Fixed Assets
301.14
311.08
309.17
316.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
199.88
200.91
210.34
203.65
Networking Capital
215.79
225.23
146.64
117.37
Inventories
250.45
259.65
240.72
245.43
Inventory Days
72.8
71.72
Sundry Debtors
113.43
102.39
35.58
35.42
Debtor Days
10.76
10.35
Other Current Assets
121.74
133.24
127.78
169.22
Sundry Creditors
-168.57
-172.2
-166.2
-182.46
Creditor Days
50.26
53.32
Other Current Liabilities
-101.26
-97.85
-91.24
-150.24
Cash
2.5
6.15
52.02
84.81
Total Assets
729.47
753.53
728.33
732.83
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
