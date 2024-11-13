iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

380.05
(-1.38%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Eveready Industries India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36.34

36.34

36.34

36.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

347.43

280.21

258.75

212.75

Net Worth

383.77

316.55

295.09

249.09

Minority Interest

Debt

306.54

398.04

395.51

446.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

39.15

38.93

37.72

36.73

Total Liabilities

729.46

753.52

728.32

732.81

Fixed Assets

301.14

311.08

309.17

316.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

199.88

200.91

210.34

203.65

Networking Capital

215.79

225.23

146.64

117.37

Inventories

250.45

259.65

240.72

245.43

Inventory Days

72.8

71.72

Sundry Debtors

113.43

102.39

35.58

35.42

Debtor Days

10.76

10.35

Other Current Assets

121.74

133.24

127.78

169.22

Sundry Creditors

-168.57

-172.2

-166.2

-182.46

Creditor Days

50.26

53.32

Other Current Liabilities

-101.26

-97.85

-91.24

-150.24

Cash

2.5

6.15

52.02

84.81

Total Assets

729.47

753.53

728.33

732.83

