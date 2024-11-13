Eveready Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.46
149.63
68.48
77.18
Depreciation
-27.47
-27.23
-28.96
-19.24
Tax paid
-1.98
170.93
-40.5
-22.44
Working capital
1.3
-363.33
323.86
88.07
Other operating items
Operating
21.31
-69.99
322.86
123.56
Capital expenditure
9.61
10.42
21.15
42.51
Free cash flow
30.92
-59.57
344.01
166.07
Equity raised
424.01
1,042.66
649.13
517.26
Investing
0
0
7.5
0
Financing
190.76
220.68
157.61
100.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
10.9
Net in cash
645.7
1,203.77
1,158.26
794.25
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
