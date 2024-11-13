iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

382.4
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Eveready Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.46

149.63

68.48

77.18

Depreciation

-27.47

-27.23

-28.96

-19.24

Tax paid

-1.98

170.93

-40.5

-22.44

Working capital

1.3

-363.33

323.86

88.07

Other operating items

Operating

21.31

-69.99

322.86

123.56

Capital expenditure

9.61

10.42

21.15

42.51

Free cash flow

30.92

-59.57

344.01

166.07

Equity raised

424.01

1,042.66

649.13

517.26

Investing

0

0

7.5

0

Financing

190.76

220.68

157.61

100.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

10.9

Net in cash

645.7

1,203.77

1,158.26

794.25

Eveready Inds. : related Articles

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

