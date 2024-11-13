iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eveready Industries India Ltd Key Ratios

369.3
(-0.28%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Eveready Industries India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.38

2.28

-16.15

7.3

Op profit growth

-46.73

86.48

16.27

-21.92

EBIT growth

-51.89

46.24

32.56

-18.28

Net profit growth

-114.91

-274.72

235.38

-43.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.99

18.12

9.94

7.16

EBIT margin

8.1

16.28

11.38

7.2

Net profit margin

3.85

-24.94

14.6

3.65

RoCE

13.47

23.72

17.14

17.99

RoNW

4.34

-19.45

9.92

4.2

RoA

1.6

-9.08

5.49

2.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.39

-42.86

24.53

7.31

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1.5

Cash EPS

2.61

-46.6

20.54

4.66

Book value per share

39.9

33.69

76.42

47.14

Valuation ratios

P/E

52.37

-6.31

2.03

50.9

P/CEPS

128.06

-5.8

2.42

79.74

P/B

8.38

8.03

0.65

7.89

EV/EBIDTA

22.14

10.08

4.43

23.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

20.51

Tax payout

-3.94

112.91

-59.23

-29.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

10.73

12.53

25.55

25.62

Inventory days

73.52

66.6

76.29

73.25

Creditor days

-57.43

-64.64

-81.95

-72.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.03

-3.9

-1.96

-3.57

Net debt / equity

1.18

1.46

0.68

0.75

Net debt / op. profit

2.83

1.58

3.15

2.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.75

-54.84

-60.39

-62.05

Employee costs

-12.3

-11.41

-12.23

-11.51

Other costs

-17.95

-15.6

-17.42

-19.25

Eveready Inds. : related Articles

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Eveready Industries India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.