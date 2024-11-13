Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.38
2.28
-16.15
7.3
Op profit growth
-46.73
86.48
16.27
-21.92
EBIT growth
-51.89
46.24
32.56
-18.28
Net profit growth
-114.91
-274.72
235.38
-43.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.99
18.12
9.94
7.16
EBIT margin
8.1
16.28
11.38
7.2
Net profit margin
3.85
-24.94
14.6
3.65
RoCE
13.47
23.72
17.14
17.99
RoNW
4.34
-19.45
9.92
4.2
RoA
1.6
-9.08
5.49
2.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.39
-42.86
24.53
7.31
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.5
Cash EPS
2.61
-46.6
20.54
4.66
Book value per share
39.9
33.69
76.42
47.14
Valuation ratios
P/E
52.37
-6.31
2.03
50.9
P/CEPS
128.06
-5.8
2.42
79.74
P/B
8.38
8.03
0.65
7.89
EV/EBIDTA
22.14
10.08
4.43
23.86
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
20.51
Tax payout
-3.94
112.91
-59.23
-29.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
10.73
12.53
25.55
25.62
Inventory days
73.52
66.6
76.29
73.25
Creditor days
-57.43
-64.64
-81.95
-72.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.03
-3.9
-1.96
-3.57
Net debt / equity
1.18
1.46
0.68
0.75
Net debt / op. profit
2.83
1.58
3.15
2.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.75
-54.84
-60.39
-62.05
Employee costs
-12.3
-11.41
-12.23
-11.51
Other costs
-17.95
-15.6
-17.42
-19.25
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.
