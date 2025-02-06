iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries’ Q3 net profit zooms ~55% y-o-y

6 Feb 2025 , 09:13 AM

Eveready Industries informed the bourses that the company has logged a growth of 55% y-o-y in its Q3 net profit at ₹13 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024. In the previous corresponding period, the company reported a net profit of ₹8.40 Crore.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed as much as 9% to ₹333.50 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹305 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company’s operating EBITDA grew 16.5% to ₹29 Crore in Q3FY25. In Q3FY24, the company’s EBITDA was reported at ₹25 Crore. 

The company also announced that its EBITDA margin expanded to 8.7% in the December 2024 quarter, compared to 8.2% in the quarter ended December 2023. 

The company said that its overall revenue growth was led by robust contributions from flashlights and batteries business. 

The Flashlights segment witnessed 18.90% y-o-y growth, marking a robust performance during the quarter. This was fueled by an exceptional 55% surge in Rechargeable models and was bolstered by innovative products that may include Siren Torch, various searchlights, and Kisan flashlights.

Further, the Lighting segment announced a 4.4% jump in sales during the quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

