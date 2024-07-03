iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Half Yearly Results

388
(-0.68%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

711.98

585.82

728.46

616.6

711.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

711.98

585.82

728.46

616.6

711.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.89

0

2.89

7.68

0.92

Total Income

712.87

585.82

731.35

624.28

712.05

Total Expenditure

614.44

535.62

638.34

591.61

626.03

PBIDT

98.43

50.2

93.01

32.67

86.02

Interest

13.29

15.12

17.19

30.3

26.34

PBDT

85.14

35.08

75.82

2.37

59.68

Depreciation

14.71

15.89

14.37

13.93

13.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.56

2.62

10.02

-3.38

7.41

Deferred Tax

-1.05

0.11

1.13

0.77

2.23

Reported Profit After Tax

58.92

16.46

50.3

-8.95

36.58

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

58.92

16.46

50.3

-8.95

36.58

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

58.92

16.46

50.3

-8.95

36.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.11

2.26

6.92

0

5.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.34

36.34

36.34

36.34

36.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.82

8.56

12.76

5.29

12.09

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

8.27

2.8

6.9

-1.45

5.14

