Eveready Industries India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,033.37
1,041.56
965.52
976.35
997.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,033.37
1,041.56
965.52
976.35
997.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.27
0.96
3.79
34.02
124.03
Total Income
1,036.64
1,042.52
969.31
1,010.37
1,121.05
Total Expenditure
918.58
932.5
810.64
793.67
904.8
PBIDT
118.06
110.02
158.67
216.69
216.25
Interest
25.07
35.91
37.6
40.39
53.79
PBDT
92.99
74.11
121.07
176.3
162.46
Depreciation
21.22
20.34
20.45
20.72
21.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.59
8.42
12.18
28.06
25.7
Deferred Tax
1.47
3.33
3.56
-3.49
-0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
58.71
42.02
84.88
131.01
115.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
58.71
42.02
84.88
131.01
115.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
73.2
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
58.71
42.02
84.88
131.01
42.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.08
5.78
11.68
18.02
15.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.34
36.34
36.34
36.34
36.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.42
10.56
16.43
22.19
21.68
PBDTM(%)
8.99
7.11
12.53
18.05
16.29
PATM(%)
5.68
4.03
8.79
13.41
11.55
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
