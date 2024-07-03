iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Annually Results

385.35
(-0.68%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,314.28

1,327.73

1,206.75

1,248.99

1,221.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,314.28

1,327.73

1,206.75

1,248.99

1,221.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.89

8.6

4.69

4.19

198.22

Total Income

1,317.17

1,336.33

1,211.44

1,253.18

1,419.31

Total Expenditure

1,173.96

1,217.64

1,086.47

1,656.34

1,100.87

PBIDT

143.21

118.69

124.97

-403.16

318.45

Interest

32.31

56.64

48.03

52.04

70.68

PBDT

110.9

62.05

76.94

-455.19

247.76

Depreciation

30.26

27.39

27.47

27.23

28.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.64

4.03

7.68

4.35

39.93

Deferred Tax

1.24

3

-5.69

-175.26

0.58

Reported Profit After Tax

66.76

27.63

47.48

-311.52

178.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

66.76

27.63

47.48

-311.52

178.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-625.35

123.52

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

66.76

27.63

47.48

313.83

54.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.18

3.8

6.39

-42.86

24.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

20

0

0

0

0

Equity

36.34

36.34

36.34

36.34

36.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.89

8.93

10.35

-32.27

26.07

PBDTM(%)

8.43

4.67

6.37

-36.44

20.29

PATM(%)

5.07

2.08

3.93

-24.94

14.6

