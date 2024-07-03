Eveready Industries India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,314.28
1,327.73
1,206.75
1,248.99
1,221.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,314.28
1,327.73
1,206.75
1,248.99
1,221.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.89
8.6
4.69
4.19
198.22
Total Income
1,317.17
1,336.33
1,211.44
1,253.18
1,419.31
Total Expenditure
1,173.96
1,217.64
1,086.47
1,656.34
1,100.87
PBIDT
143.21
118.69
124.97
-403.16
318.45
Interest
32.31
56.64
48.03
52.04
70.68
PBDT
110.9
62.05
76.94
-455.19
247.76
Depreciation
30.26
27.39
27.47
27.23
28.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.64
4.03
7.68
4.35
39.93
Deferred Tax
1.24
3
-5.69
-175.26
0.58
Reported Profit After Tax
66.76
27.63
47.48
-311.52
178.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
66.76
27.63
47.48
-311.52
178.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-625.35
123.52
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
66.76
27.63
47.48
313.83
54.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.18
3.8
6.39
-42.86
24.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
0
0
0
0
Equity
36.34
36.34
36.34
36.34
36.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.89
8.93
10.35
-32.27
26.07
PBDTM(%)
8.43
4.67
6.37
-36.44
20.29
PATM(%)
5.07
2.08
3.93
-24.94
14.6
EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
