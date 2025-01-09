Eveready Industries India Ltd Management Discussions

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

Indias economy has shown remarkable resilience and strong growth prospects in FY 2023-24, with a projected growth rate of over 7%, according to estimates of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. This positive outlook has been acknowledged and reinforced by global agencies, highlighting the countrys ability to sustain growth despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. The measures outlined in the Interim Union Budget FY 2024-25 are expected to further bolster Indias growth trajectory.

India has adeptly manoeuvred through external pressures, showcasing resilience and achieving commendable performance in FY 2023-24. Major factors shaping the momentum for the year, encompassed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, disruptions in global supply chains, economic deceleration in specific regions, geopolitical strains and fluctuations in commodity prices, among other notable events. Indias economy has shown signs of strength and stability, with sectors like manufacturing, services and agriculture, demonstrating healthy growth momentum.

Notably, higher Government capital expenditure has played a crucial role in stimulating the economic growth, creating employment opportunities and improving the productive capacity of the economy. Inclusive approach to economic growth is evident in various initiatives targeting the welfare of marginalized communities. Moreover, the Governments commitment to fiscal consolidation demonstrates the need for fiscal discipline with the objectives of economic growth, social welfare and stability. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a stable business environment have also attracted Foreign Portfolio Inflows (FPIs) into the country.

Inflationary pressures have moderated, supported by Government measures to control food prices and favorable weather forecasts. Employment indicators show positive trends, with declining urban unemployment rates and robust growth in formal sector employment. The overall economic outlook for India remains bright, with RBI forecasting a 7% real GDP growth for FY 2024-25. Healthy agricultural harvests, sustained manufacturing profitability and improved business sentiments are expected to drive economic activity. While challenges such as geopolitical tensions and financial market volatility persists, the outlook for global trade and rising integration in supply chains are poised to support Indias economic growth.

CONSUMER GOODS INDUSTRY IN INDIA

The consumer goods industry in India encompasses a wide range of products catering to daily needs and lifestyle choices of consumers. The industry is characterized by its vast consumer base, diverse product offerings and evolving consumer preferences.

The sector has reported modest growth in the year gone by, mainly attributable to soft rural demand. Lower growth is mainly on account of decline in rural spending, burdened by high inflation, poor monsoon season and subdued growth in wages. However, demand is anticipated to recover in FY 2024-25 as the effects of El Nino diminish. In addition, the prospect of an above-normal monsoon instils a sense of optimism. The expected favorable rainfall isnt just beneficial for agricultural production, it also holds the potential to strengthen rural demand, a critical factor in the industrys growth path. While FY 2023-24 saw largely benign commodity costs, FY 2024-25 is expected to witness some volatility on account of geopolitical tensions and elevated crude oil prices. Given the evolving nature of the Indian consumer goods industry, diverse strategies are being implemented to support future growth endeavors. This include strengthening the rural network, focus on D2C channels, continuous product innovation, emphasis on ecommerce, category expansion among others. This will serve as the foundation for seamless growth moving forward.

THE BUSINESS

Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) is one of Indias leading consumer goods companies, with dominant presence in dry cell batteries as well as flashlights and has emerging presence in lighting, with its products and brands being household names over the past century and more. Over the decades, it has been the leader in the dry cell batteries and flashlights markets in India. The Companys contemporary product portfolio in the domestic market comprises of dry cell and rechargeable batteries under the brand names ‘Eveready, ‘PowerCell, ‘Shakti and ‘Uniross, Flashlights and lanterns under the brand names ‘Eveready and ‘PowerCell and LED bulbs and luminaires under the brand names ‘Eveready and ‘PowerCell.

The battery business constitutes the majority share of 65% of the total revenue, followed by lighting at 23% and flashlights at 12%. The ‘Eveready brand caters to the diverse portable energy needs of modern India which has been enhancing peoples quality of life, thus earning enduring trust from consumers. With a wide range of products, EIIL offers a comprehensive selection to meet every requirement.

The Company has a market share of more than 50% in India for dry cell batteries. This has been increasing over the years, based on persistent efforts undertaken by EIIL to further strengthen its distribution presence while introducing new and innovative products to the existing portfolio. In the current year, EIIL has unveiled a new logo and tagline aimed to align with the new generation of consumers. The new tagline for the brand ‘Give me Power, Give me Red was launched during the year in keeping with the imperative need for the brand to develop a relevant and contemporary identity. The new look ‘Eveready Ultima range of alkaline batteries were also launched during the year.

EIIL has a robust and well-diversified manufacturing set-up with facilities spread across 6 locations, namely Matia, Lucknow, Noida, Haridwar, Maddur and Kolkata. All these plants adhere to the globally followed best-in-class operating standards and protocols. In addition, the Company has a Research and Development (R&D) facility which is approved by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

BATTERIES Industry overview

The Indian market for dry cell batteries, comprising of carbon zinc and alkaline segments, has been estimated at Rs. 3,000 Crores in retail value. In terms of volume, it is expected to be around 2.2 bn pcs. The growth in battery market is driven by the need to use portable products which provide a source of energy. The rural segment generally contributes to higher growth due to relatively higher demand because of a lack of power facilities.

The industry is dominated by carbon zinc batteries, which forms around 90% of the market by value, while alkaline is around 10%. The carbon zinc segment of the market has compounded at a low single digit while the alkaline segment is clocking a decent growth. Alkaline has a higher potential for growth due to rising disposable income and low levels of market penetration.

The dry cell battery category is divided into high and low drain devices. Lower drain devices use less power given their lower discharge rate. These devices include flashlights, TV/AC remotes, clocks etc. Alkaline batteries find usage in high drain devices like digital cameras, high end toys, fire stick remotes, wireless mouse and key boards etc. The saliency of alkaline batteries in India is very low compared to countries like US, Brazil and China and hence provide a higher growth opportunity.

Performance review

As per Retail Measurement Service Report of A.C. Nielsen, EIIL gained market share for the financial year 2023-24 by 10 bps over the previous year across its brand portfolio. The carbon zinc category gained share of 110 bps over last year in FY 2023-24. The revamped alkaline range of ‘Eveready Ultima has helped gain market share in the alkaline segment month after month for the Company since its launch in August 2023.

In the FY 2023-24, the segment reported revenues of Rs. 865.2 Crores, 1.5% lower than Rs. 878.4 Crores in FY 2022-23. This year has witnessed a softening in overall FMCG demand, particularly in the rural side. The Company also had to address some of the issues arising out of a Route to market (RTM) exercise which was undertaken during the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23. Consequently, it took EIIL a longer time to deal with the disruptions relating to the channel and partners. Most of the gaps have been addressed and the Company is poised to get back to a growth trajectory.

EIIL has long enjoyed name and ownership of the category. While it has stood strong in the large carbon zinc segment, the Company has only recently begun to create a positive impact in the emerging alkaline space. The Companys revamped alkaline range of ‘Eveready Ultima has met with decent success and it expects this trend to gain further momentum. The Company continues to ramp up its communication in this space. EIILs EBITDA for batteries stood at Rs. 134.8 Crores vs Rs. 97.1 Crores in the last year. The EBITDA margins were at 15.6% in FY 2023-24 against 11.1% in FY 2022-23.

Marketing and distribution

EIIL continues to reign over the consumer battery category with a market share of 53.2%. This success can be attributed to the combination of the Companys iconic brand and an exceptional distribution network. The Company enjoys a very high brand awareness and recall in the battery segment. This indicates a strong and enduring connection between the consumers and the brand. EIIL continues to invest behind the brand and in FY 2023-24, the Company has overhauled its brand logo with a transformed tagline of "Give Me Power, Give Me Red". Consumer research formed the core of this revised architecture and the results are encouraging.

In the latter part of FY 2023-24, EIIL collaborated with Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to strengthen its commitment towards excellence and innovation via the launch of the new ‘Ultima Pro and ‘Ultima branding. EIIL launched ‘Khelenge to Sikhenge campaign in collaboration with Neeraj Chopra. Eveready is available across around 4 Mn touch points. This is one of the best set-ups across brands and categories in the fast-moving consumer goods space overall. After RTM, EIIL is reaching these 4 Mn outlets through a lower number of distributors.

Opportunities and threats

India has much headroom to grow the consumption of batteries. The per capita consumption of batteries in India is low, around 2 per person, when compared to developed countries like USA, Japan and China. Battery consumption is through devices and the device penetration in our country is of a very low order. The battery consumption pattern in the country is skewed towards a handful of devices only, as compared to developed countries which have a higher penetration of a range of battery consumption devices. Similarly, the penetration of toys in India is much lesser, vis-a-vis many other countries. Hence the low penetration of devices in the Indian household offers an opportunity for growth. Both carbon zinc and alkaline batteries provide accessibility to power at a lower cost and shall continue to do so for years to come.

Given the current level of device penetration usage, the battery category is expected to deliver low to mid single digit growth. EIIL is focusing on premiumization and it has revamped its premium segment and started communicating a lot around that. This offers, EIIL, higher growth opportunities with incremental device proliferation or extensions in new usage space like locks, sensors and so on.

Imports from China are less of an impediment given that importers have to adhere to the standards mandated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for dry cell batteries.

Risks and concerns

Being a category for which there is significant dependency on imports, any heightened adverse volatility in forex rates will result in higher costs. Furthermore, any upward volatility of commodity prices will adversely impact gross margin.

The ability of the Company to pass on elevated costs will be duly constrained by market dynamics. EIIL, through its strong brand and distribution connect, will continue to absorb as much as it can while prudently passing on what the market can take up in terms of higher cost.

FLASHLIGHTS Industry overview

The total flashlight market is estimated to be close to Rs.1,200 Crores at retail level, out of which around one third is battery operated and two third is rechargeable. Your Companys share of the battery-operated flashlight market is estimated at upwards of 50%. The flashlights market in India has experienced significant growth over the years, driven by the increasing demand for portable lighting solutions in various sectors including home, outdoor, industrial and emergency use. Furthermore, rechargeable flashlights are increasingly preferred for their cost effectiveness and eco friendliness compared to disposable battery-operated models. Rechargeable flashlights offer convenience of recharging batteries multiple times, reducing the need for disposable batteries and minimizing environmental impact.

In the rechargeable category the Company has started building its presence steadily from the later part of FY 2023-24. The market is rife with innumerable offerings from unorganized players at very low-price points with poor rate of regulatory compliances.

Performance review

In flashlights, EIIL is making quick inroads into the rechargeable category. Leveraging its design expertise and stringent QC, EIIL has introduced products that stand out prominently from what is currently available in the market. In the FY 2023-24 the business reported revenues of Rs. 163.4 Crores, 2.1% lower than last year, the moderation in demand in battery-powered category getting somewhat neutralized by the traction in the rechargeable battery powered category. Deficient monsoons in some of the key geographies leading to the sluggishness of demand affected the Companys plan in the current year. The business segment saw EBITDA of Rs. 14.5 Crores in FY 2023-24 vis-?-vis Rs. 22.2 Crores in the previous year, with EBITDA margins of 8.9% in FY 2023-24 against 13.3% in FY 2022-23.

Opportunities and threats

Per capita utilization of flashlights has perennially been low in the country and represents a ready base of potential users. Whereas in urban centers, flashlights hitherto have not had a specific application owing to prevalence of continuous electric supply, there are new use case scenarios that are emerging, including recreational outdoors activities. Towns and cities that see frequent power issues require a suitable solution to mitigate frequent blackouts. Rural centers continue to have primary utility for flashlights for outdoor activities post sunlight hours. In the rural side where most of the flashlight usage is, there is no replacement for flashlight and EIIL is hopeful to see growth in demand.

The unorganized nature of the industry remains a threat, with lower quality, locally or imported assembled products. The rechargeable category is also seeing low value products getting offered into the market, taking advantage of laxity in regulation. The Companys focus remains on design, quality and value for this market and offering a consistent pipeline of exciting products suited to the requirement of the market. Concurrently EIIL is pursuing avenues to bring in standardization via the BIS route in order to facilitate an even playing field for the industry.

Risks and concerns

The flashlight industry in India faces significant challenges related to quality control, transparency and trust. These challenges not only affect consumer satisfaction but also hinder the industrys growth potential, both domestically and internationally.

To address the challenges, a comprehensive approach is needed in terms of establishing standardized certifications, promoting supply chain transparency, creating a regulatory framework, educating consumers, encouraging industry collaboration and encouraging innovation through research and development. The flashlight industry can overcome its hurdles and ensure long-term growth and sustainability by implementing these initiatives.

The Company is confident of leveraging its strong brand promise to signal best value and quality. Communication initiatives are being rolled out to comprehensively engage with the audience to forge a closer connect with the brand and expound on the virtues and benefits of the product range, relative to the lower-cost options in the unorganized space.

LIGHTING AND ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS Industry overview

The lighting market in India has seen a surge in the adoption of LED lighting. The trend is driven by increased electricity consumption rates and cost-effective lighting solutions. LEDs consume up to 60% less electricity and can last three times longer and also reduce CO2 emissions.

LED lighting presents a natural extension for brand ‘Eveready. EIIL has an extensive SKU range, available across the general trade, modern trade and electrical channels. The Company has the unique benefit of an extensive rural and semi urban reach and EIIL is leveraging that for its LED bulbs and luminaires. EIIL is also working towards creating salience of its products in the electrical channel in larger population towns. In order to cater to consumers across all range of requirements, EIIL has created a versatile portfolio with innovative and well-crafted products. In particular, EIILs offering in the range of emergency bulbs has been particularly well liked by the market.

Performance review

In FY 2023-24, the Company has seen a sharp value degrowth in the market. The market degrowth is estimated at upwards of 10%. However, the Company has managed to end the year with a growth of 4.3% (Rs. 310.8 Crores against

Rs. 298.1 Crores in FY 2022-23), riding on volume growth and product premiumization. Historically, lighting market has seen healthy growth and it is expected that the present value degrowth on account of pricing initiatives is temporary. The business is yet to break even at an EBIDTA level.

Opportunities and threats

The Indian LED market offers an infinite number of development prospects over the next several decades. The sector benefits from a sustainable eco-system of skilled workforce and demographic advantages. As demand for smart connected lifestyles and energy efficient goods is growing, the Indian LED lighting market is seeing rapid development. The governments aggressive energy saving goals provides the impetus for the transformation.

Industrial lighting has not yet been transformed in the same manner that LED lighting has been transformed in other sectors and hence there is significant potential in industrial applications. The LED sector can increase its profitability by offering wireless smart lighting in comparison to regular items such as bulbs and downlights. Businesses in a variety of industries such as workplaces, hotels, educational institutions and the healthcare industry are on the rise and EIIL will strive to augment its presence to these spaces.

Low-quality products continue to be supplied to consumers at low rates, but these items degrade the market and have long-term negative impacts on consumer well-being.

Risks and concerns

The business relies on continuous innovation and quality of offering. The risk therefore is in failing to keep up with the evolution of the needs of the market with suitable products. A dedicated process has been brought in place by EIIL to develop and introduce high-utility products every season in order to create category excitement. The initiative to broad base the SKU range with higher presence in luminaries and augmented distribution will also help.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES (I.E. CHANGE OF 25% OR MORE AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR) IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS, ALONG WITH DETAILED EXPLANATIONS

Key Financial Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 Change (%) Reasons Current ratio (Number of times) 1.3 1.2 6% NA Debt Equity ratio (Number of times) 0.8 1.3 37% Due to reduction of debt Debtors Turnover (Number of times) 12.1 19.1 (37)% Due to increase in average debtors Interest coverage ratio (Number of times) 4.0 1.5 167% Due to higher operating profit and lower interest costs Inventory Turnover (Number of times) 2.9 3.3 (11)% NA Net profit margin (%) 5.1 1.5 238% Due to higher net profit Operating profit margin (%) 10.7 8.3 29% Due to favorable raw material prices Return on Net Worth (%) 19.1 6.4 198% Due to higher net profit

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

EIIL has focused on investing in information technology (IT) as a means of delivering efficient business solutions that enable well-informed decision-making. In FY 2023-24, the Company embarked on a journey of technology transformation with best in class SAP HANA replacing the legacy Oracle system. The Company also forayed into Bizom, a retail intelligence platform to strengthen its sales force and distribution management systems thus targeting a digital growth aided by outcomes, which are directly tied to business and operational goals.

INTERNAL CONTROL AND SYSTEMS

The Company has implemented internal control procedures that are appropriate for its size and scope of business operations. These procedures aim to promote the efficient utilization and safeguarding of the Companys resources, accuracy in financial reporting and adherence to applicable statutes and regulations. The current system incorporates organized work guidelines and unambiguous procedures for obtaining authorization and approval for buying and selling commodities and services. Additionally, it designates particular individuals with custodial responsibilities and uses computerized systems to maintain controls right from the source.

Effective April 1, 2022, Ernst & Young LLP has been engaged to conduct the internal audit for the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board regularly reviewed Internal Audit reports, progress made in implementing recommendations and the adequacy of internal control systems.

The Company has a well-documented Risk Management System, which is reviewed by an active Steering Committee appointed by the Board of Directors, overseeing by the Risk Management Committee of the Board. The risk registrar helps identify few risks, of routine nature. None of the risks thus identified have created any material impact. There is a mitigation system in place to remediate for such contingencies and risks as part of the ongoing management process.

HUMAN RESOURCES

EIIL recognizes that its people power is fundamental to its success. With nearly 1,971 individuals employed across various plants and branch locations, the Company values a shared passion for excellence. The human capital at EIIL is characterized by a wealth of knowledge, expertise and experience. Investment behind human resources continues to be a key item of focus as EIIL prioritize talent development along with organizational growth plans. Throughout FY 2023-24, employee-management relations remained amicable. The human resource management system at EIIL prioritizes recognizing merit-based performance and enhancing employee skill levels through development programs.

OUTLOOK

Batteries being a core contributor to the performance remain the mainstay of the sales initiative. Dry cell batteries have headroom for growth in the urban context as the number of devices per households aligns with developed nations. Alkaline category is witnessing express growth, in line with revamped distribution structure and processes and enhanced communication. Whereas carbon zinc batteries are expected to deliver moderate volume growth, the alkaline category is expected to deliver continued strong growth in-line with our premiumization initiative. The sales effort is distinctly multi-channel and EIILs product range is better available across modern retail, e-commerce and quick commerce.

As EIIL re-orients its portfolio in flashlights towards rechargeable offerings, it is attempting to supercharge growth. With quality as its hallmark and distinct functionality-value proposition, the Company intends to introduce multiple new products and variants. Once the BIS-backed standardization is ushered in, the organized industry led by EIIL is expected to witness an accelerated participation in the high-growth rechargeable category. With the expectation of an above-normal rains this monsoon, the prospects of rural consumption picking up are brighter, further feeding the demand for both batteries and flashlights.

EIILs LED lighting range has products for every conceivable application. Straddling both the consumer retail and B2B segments, this segment is set for healthy growth in the coming year. Present across both the general trade and electrical outlet channels, the business is expected to record consistent growth in the year. Quality and feature-functionality being the strong suits of the portfolio, EIIL remains committed to drive higher growth.

The Company will continue to invest in brand and product communication in a sustained manner which, coupled with strengthening of the distribution network will add fillip to category growths.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report has included projections, estimates and expectations, all of which were made in good faith. However, it is important to acknowledge that unforeseen factors may arise, which could potentially impact the actual results. Therefore, the future performance and outlook may differ from what the Directors had initially envisioned. Additionally, the market data and product information presented in this Report were obtained from various published and unpublished sources. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, reliability and completeness, it cannot be guaranteed.