Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Bibek Agarwala (DIN: 07267564), Chief Financial Officer and Key managerial Personnel of the Company as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole Time Director designated as the Executed Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This is to inform that Board of the Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today designated Mr. S Muthar Basha, VP-Sales as Senior Management Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and the recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid financial year. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024