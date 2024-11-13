iifl-logo-icon 1
Eveready Industries India Ltd Board Meeting

377.05
(1.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:09:57 AM

Eveready Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Bibek Agarwala (DIN: 07267564), Chief Financial Officer and Key managerial Personnel of the Company as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole Time Director designated as the Executed Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This is to inform that Board of the Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today designated Mr. S Muthar Basha, VP-Sales as Senior Management Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and the recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid financial year. Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Eveready Inds.: Related News

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

Eveready Industries logs 17% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

EBITDA increased by 3% to ₹47.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹46.4 Crore in the same period last year.

