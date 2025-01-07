Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.02
9.07
3.25
yoy growth (%)
10.5
179.14
Raw materials
-7.85
-9.04
-3.22
As % of sales
78.33
99.71
99.3
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
As % of sales
0.11
0.13
0
Other costs
-1.2
-0.01
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.03
0.14
0.19
Operating profit
0.95
0
0.01
OPM
9.51
0
0.49
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.95
0
0.01
Taxes
-0.24
0
0
Tax rate
-25.17
-39.99
-30.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.71
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
2,37,833.33
-97.29
NPM
7.12
0
0.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.