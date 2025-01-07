iifl-logo-icon 1
Evoq Remedies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.65
(-5.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.02

9.07

3.25

yoy growth (%)

10.5

179.14

Raw materials

-7.85

-9.04

-3.22

As % of sales

78.33

99.71

99.3

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

As % of sales

0.11

0.13

0

Other costs

-1.2

-0.01

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.03

0.14

0.19

Operating profit

0.95

0

0.01

OPM

9.51

0

0.49

Depreciation

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.95

0

0.01

Taxes

-0.24

0

0

Tax rate

-25.17

-39.99

-30.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

2,37,833.33

-97.29

NPM

7.12

0

0.34

