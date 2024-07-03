iifl-logo-icon 1
Evoq Remedies Ltd Share Price

8.06
(-1.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.05
  • Day's High8.06
  • 52 Wk High19.44
  • Prev. Close8.16
  • Day's Low8.05
  • 52 Wk Low 7.17
  • Turnover (lac)0.96
  • P/E45.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.85
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Evoq Remedies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.05

Prev. Close

8.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.96

Day's High

8.06

Day's Low

8.05

52 Week's High

19.44

52 Week's Low

7.17

Book Value

17.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.07

P/E

45.33

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Evoq Remedies Ltd Corporate Action

3 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Evoq Remedies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Evoq Remedies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.21%

Non-Promoter- 88.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Evoq Remedies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

13.6

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.64

11.19

9.57

0.73

Net Worth

25.24

24.79

23.17

0.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.02

9.07

3.25

yoy growth (%)

10.5

179.14

Raw materials

-7.85

-9.04

-3.22

As % of sales

78.33

99.71

99.3

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.95

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.24

0

0

Working capital

0.71

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.5

179.14

Op profit growth

1,90,679.99

-96.91

EBIT growth

1,90,679.99

-96.91

Net profit growth

2,37,833.33

-97.29

No Record Found

Evoq Remedies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Evoq Remedies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Payal Bhumishth Patel

Managing Director

Dahyabhai Patel

Managing Director

Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel

Additional Director

Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel

Additional Director

Harsh M Kothari

Additional Director

Aesha Harsh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Evoq Remedies Ltd

Summary

Evoq Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as Salus Life Science and Research Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 24th, 2010 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Evoq Remedies Private Limited on July 15th, 2019 with Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Evoq Remedies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28th, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Although Company was formed in year 2010, it started operations in year 2018 onwards. The Company is a recognized trading house of Pharmaceuticals Raw Materials, Excipients, Bulk Drugs at affordable price catering to customers located in Ahmedabad. The company procures the pharmaceuticals Raw Materials products and chemicals from the customers who are having WHO-GMP approved production facilities in India and by focusing on its distribution skills. The Company is engaged in pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products such as antibiotic drugs, antimalarial drugs, antiallergic & anti cold drugs, analgesic/ antipyretic & anti inflammatory drugs, dermatology products, cerebral activator drugs, neurological drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, ste
Company FAQs

What is the Evoq Remedies Ltd share price today?

The Evoq Remedies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Evoq Remedies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evoq Remedies Ltd is ₹20.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Evoq Remedies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Evoq Remedies Ltd is 45.33 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Evoq Remedies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evoq Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evoq Remedies Ltd is ₹7.17 and ₹19.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Evoq Remedies Ltd?

Evoq Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -29.96%, 1 Year at -38.97%, 6 Month at -25.82%, 3 Month at -2.74% and 1 Month at 4.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Evoq Remedies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Evoq Remedies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.79 %

