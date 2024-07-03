Summary

Evoq Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as Salus Life Science and Research Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 24th, 2010 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Evoq Remedies Private Limited on July 15th, 2019 with Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Evoq Remedies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28th, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Although Company was formed in year 2010, it started operations in year 2018 onwards. The Company is a recognized trading house of Pharmaceuticals Raw Materials, Excipients, Bulk Drugs at affordable price catering to customers located in Ahmedabad. The company procures the pharmaceuticals Raw Materials products and chemicals from the customers who are having WHO-GMP approved production facilities in India and by focusing on its distribution skills. The Company is engaged in pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products such as antibiotic drugs, antimalarial drugs, antiallergic & anti cold drugs, analgesic/ antipyretic & anti inflammatory drugs, dermatology products, cerebral activator drugs, neurological drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, ste

