Open₹8.05
Prev. Close₹8.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.96
Day's High₹8.06
Day's Low₹8.05
52 Week's High₹19.44
52 Week's Low₹7.17
Book Value₹17.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.07
P/E45.33
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
13.6
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.64
11.19
9.57
0.73
Net Worth
25.24
24.79
23.17
0.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.02
9.07
3.25
yoy growth (%)
10.5
179.14
Raw materials
-7.85
-9.04
-3.22
As % of sales
78.33
99.71
99.3
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.95
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.24
0
0
Working capital
0.71
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.5
179.14
Op profit growth
1,90,679.99
-96.91
EBIT growth
1,90,679.99
-96.91
Net profit growth
2,37,833.33
-97.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Payal Bhumishth Patel
Managing Director
Dahyabhai Patel
Managing Director
Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel
Additional Director
Narendrakumar Gangaramdas Patel
Additional Director
Harsh M Kothari
Additional Director
Aesha Harsh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Evoq Remedies Ltd
Summary
Evoq Remedies Limited was originally incorporated as Salus Life Science and Research Private Limited at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 24th, 2010 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Evoq Remedies Private Limited on July 15th, 2019 with Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Consequent upon the conversion of Company into Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Evoq Remedies Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28th, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad. Although Company was formed in year 2010, it started operations in year 2018 onwards. The Company is a recognized trading house of Pharmaceuticals Raw Materials, Excipients, Bulk Drugs at affordable price catering to customers located in Ahmedabad. The company procures the pharmaceuticals Raw Materials products and chemicals from the customers who are having WHO-GMP approved production facilities in India and by focusing on its distribution skills. The Company is engaged in pharmaceutical business involving marketing, trading and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products such as antibiotic drugs, antimalarial drugs, antiallergic & anti cold drugs, analgesic/ antipyretic & anti inflammatory drugs, dermatology products, cerebral activator drugs, neurological drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, ste
The Evoq Remedies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Evoq Remedies Ltd is ₹20.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Evoq Remedies Ltd is 45.33 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Evoq Remedies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Evoq Remedies Ltd is ₹7.17 and ₹19.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Evoq Remedies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -29.96%, 1 Year at -38.97%, 6 Month at -25.82%, 3 Month at -2.74% and 1 Month at 4.62%.
